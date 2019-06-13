Three brothers get life term in murder case

crime

The assailants fired upon her parents, the girl came in between and sustained gunshot injuries. she succumbed to her injuries

Representational image

Muzaffarnagar: A special CBI court on Thursday sentenced three brothers to life in prison for killing a 17-year-old girl five years ago. Special Judge Vinayak Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 1.30 lakh each on the convicts-- Rohtash, Sunil and Lalit -- after holding them guilty under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

They were directed to pay Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 50,000 to the girl's parents Suresh Pal and Anita, respectively. Public prosecutor Darshan Singh said due to a land dispute, the assailants barged into the girl's house in Muthber village under the Bhorakala police station and attacked her parents in March 2014. As the assailants fired upon her parents, the girl came in between and sustained gunshot injuries. Later, she succumbed to her injuries, said Singh. Initially, Rohtash, who was also allegedly involved in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, had managed to evade arrest. Another suspect, Praveen, was given a clean chit during the investigation.

In another incident, a 32-year-old man was allegedly was killed by his friend over a Ludo game, which they were playing on a smartphone. Reportedly, the deceased was stabbed to death by his friend when he refused to pay Rs 100 after losing the game. The alleged incident occurred in Bengaluru. The accused had confessed his crime to the Bengaluru police that the deceased had refused to Rs 100 after he lost the Ludo game. The victim had allegedly pressed the red button on the app, which irked the accused eventually leading to a heated argument. In the heat of the argument, the accused stabbed him to death.

Also Read: Family held for thrashing and setting 63-year-old woman ablaze

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates