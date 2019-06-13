Three brothers get life term in murder case
The assailants fired upon her parents, the girl came in between and sustained gunshot injuries. she succumbed to her injuries
Muzaffarnagar: A special CBI court on Thursday sentenced three brothers to life in prison for killing a 17-year-old girl five years ago. Special Judge Vinayak Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 1.30 lakh each on the convicts-- Rohtash, Sunil and Lalit -- after holding them guilty under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
They were directed to pay Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 50,000 to the girl's parents Suresh Pal and Anita, respectively. Public prosecutor Darshan Singh said due to a land dispute, the assailants barged into the girl's house in Muthber village under the Bhorakala police station and attacked her parents in March 2014. As the assailants fired upon her parents, the girl came in between and sustained gunshot injuries. Later, she succumbed to her injuries, said Singh. Initially, Rohtash, who was also allegedly involved in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, had managed to evade arrest. Another suspect, Praveen, was given a clean chit during the investigation.
In another incident, a 32-year-old man was allegedly was killed by his friend over a Ludo game, which they were playing on a smartphone. Reportedly, the deceased was stabbed to death by his friend when he refused to pay Rs 100 after losing the game. The alleged incident occurred in Bengaluru. The accused had confessed his crime to the Bengaluru police that the deceased had refused to Rs 100 after he lost the Ludo game. The victim had allegedly pressed the red button on the app, which irked the accused eventually leading to a heated argument. In the heat of the argument, the accused stabbed him to death.
Also Read: Family held for thrashing and setting 63-year-old woman ablaze
Top stories of the day
- 'Our whole life destroyed, why should he live?'
- Mumbai: Andheri colony locals shudder at tree breaks
- Rain, wind make cladding around Gandhi mural fall on man, killing him
- Esplanade should be fixed, not demolished, say heritage committee
- Parts of Mumbai may face 10-15 percent water cut till June 14
- Mumbai police help disaster management gain traction on Twitter
- Maoists arrested in May 1 Gadchiroli attack case sent to police custody
- SGNP hosts firefly show despite environmentalists' red flag
- Cabinet expansion: Shiv Sena loyalists likely to miss ministerial berth
- 'Exclude marks given to SSC students for art, sports too'
- Uran graffiti man was in touch with terror suspects, say cops
- Man beheads nephew to 'appease deities' for bountiful harvest
- Rare photos of Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita, parents Dhirubhai and Kokilaben you should not miss!
- Pune police raid 83-year-old activist's Ranchi home
- Ola driver returning customer's wallet restores man's faith in humanity
- Aaditya Thackeray: The young Shiv Sena leader turns 29 today
- Aaditya Thackeray interacts with officials at BMC headquarters in SoBo
- Gujarat on alert as cyclonic storm Vayu moves towards coast
- Heavy showers and cyclone alert in Mumbai!
- Have you seen these fabulous pictures of Disha Patani?
- Bandra Diaries: Ananya Panday, Diana Penty, Krystle D'souza, Nidhhi Agerwal spotted
- Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kriti Sanon sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Juhu Diaries: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan look from the next film goes viral
- Shahid Kapoor reveals an intimate detail about his relationship with wife Mira
- Stuart Broad's Nottingham pub does not revolve around cricket
- World Cup 2019: India hope to manage injuries and weather against NZ
- Sania Mirza slams 'cringeworthy' TV ads hyping the Indo-Pak WC match
- Rishabh Pant got nod for WC because he is lefty, says Sanjay Bangar
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
47 policemen get life terms for Pilibhit killings