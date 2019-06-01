Trouble in the Roadies Real Heroes' paradise? Neha Dhupia blames Prince and Nikhil for THIS reason

television

This week on Roadies Real Heroes, a spiced up weekend awaits the viewers, with a dramatic turn in the equations between the contestants and the gang leaders

Roadies Real Heroes

This week Roadies Real Heroes begins with Rannvijay asking the gang leaders to advice Sohail on which contestants' immunity should he choose for the week. An upset Neha commented, taunting Sohail, "Koi faayda nahi hota hai pehle bolne ka, yeh log apne aap hi decide karke aa jaate sab kuch, do baar meine chitthi faadh kar uska naam likha, but koi baat nahi, ziddi mein bhi hu, jab waqt aayega tab mein bhi zidd par atak jaaungi." This doesn't go do well with Prince & they get into a heated argument, "Agar Neha ko aapki zarurat thi, toh who pehle bhi aapko le sakti thi, uske pass option tha.

The gang leaders are divided on this. Raftaar & Sandeep come in Neha's support, while Nikhil supports Prince. Neha & Prince both blame each other for making an alliance. To top it all, the gang leaders – Raftaar & Sandeep lose their cool on Tarun-Tara for supporting Prince & getting manipulated by him!

As the competition is getting intense, will this change the equations between the gang leaders? Don't miss the onto Roadies Real Heroes on MTV this Sunday at 7 PM.

