Watch video: Ranveer Singh goes 'Tattad Tattad' on Sahil Khattar's head

bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Sahil Khattar share a close bond on the sets of the Kapil Dev biopic '83

Ranveer Singh and Sahil Khattar. Pic/instagram.com/issahilkhattar

Sahil Khattar sure is having the time of his life preparing for Kabir Khan's 83. The actor was in Dharamshala, preparing for the Ranveer Singh-starrer with the rest of the team and by the looks of it, they seem to have bonded really well.

What struck us was this new bond which seems to have formed between Ranveer and Sahil. Sahil is the only bald guy (who is playing the legendary Syed Kirmani's role in the film '83) and Ranveer seems to love that! Remember when Ranveer kissed Sahil's head and the post went viral and was hugely talked about?

Also read: Lick the plate clean! Ranveer Singh's goofing around with Sahil Khattar on the sets of '83

Well, if that one had you in splits, you have to check out Sahil Khattar's latest Instagram post. He has posted a video of himself and Ranveer where Ranveer is doing the famous 'Tattad Tattad' step on his head. The rest of the guys are also looking in.

Confused? Well, go check it out! Sahil Khattar captioned the video as, "Khattar Khattar or Tattad Tattad ? You decide. With @ranveersingh aka Kaps to Kiri. Can't wait for the madness to begin in 10 days. 83' here we come @83thefilm (sic)"

According to Pinkvilla, Deepika Padukone will play the character of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Bhatia in Kabir Khan's '83. The report also states that Deepika Padukone will co-produce this film along with Kabir Khan, Madhu Mantena and Vishnu Induri. Revealing details about it, a source told the entertainment portal, "Deepika has been locked for Kabir Khan's next film '83. The film that revolves around India's 1983 World Cup victory, will primarily focus on Kapil Dev's story. The film has an ensemble cast being lead by Ranveer and now, DP too has given her go ahead to the film."

Also read: From real to reel: Deepika Padukone to play Ranveer Singh's wife in '83

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates