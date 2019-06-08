World Brain Tumor Day: All you need to know

health-fitness

The day is celebrated as a tribute to all the patients who are suffering from a brain tumour and their families.

Representational image

World Brain Tumor Day is observed on June 8th every year. The day was marked by the German Brain Tumour Association, which is a non-profit organisation to spread awareness about brain tumour among people. It was started in the year 2000. Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe was founded in 1998 and have more than 500 registered members from fourteen nations. They provide support to the patients and their family members besides scientists and health professionals.

The day is celebrated as a tribute to all the patients who are suffering from this disease and their families.

For those unversed, a tumour is basically an abnormal lump or growth of cells. However, a tumour may or may not be malignant. A malignant tumour has cancerous cells.

Although a cause of the disease is not known yet, many suggest that it is because of exposure to radiations. Some also believe that gadgets are causing various types of cancers.

There can be many symptoms of brain tumour such as persistent headaches, seizures, progressive weakness, one-sided paralysis, vision or speech problems, memory problems.

The treatment depends on a number of factors like the size of the tumour, the grade of the tumour, location, extent and the type.

However, it is important that lifestyle changes such as regular physical activity, eating nutritious food and regular intake of water should be inculcated to make the body stronger and more resistant to the development of tumours.

Top news stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates