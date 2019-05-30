World Cup Hamara Hai is Daler Mehndi's tribute to Indian Cricket Team

music

The song World Cup Hamara Hai is a motivational song for not only the Indian team but also the people who support India. The song, sung by Daler Mehndi released on Wednesday and has been hitting all over the social media

Daler Mehndi in a still from the song.

World Cup Hamara Hai is already making immense noise among cricket fans in India and around the globe. Released under the banner of Ziiki Media, the song is sung by Legend Daler Mehndi featuring young Rapper Viruss. Lyrics & music has been done by Ullumanati. Cricket is not just a sport; its religion, bigger than Bollywood, and bigger than anything else this world has ever witnessed. World Cup Hamara Hai is an anthem to cheer Team India for Cricket World Cup 2019. Our team is in high spirits, and so are we with this foot-tapping anthem.

The song World Cup Hamara Hai is a motivational song for not only the Indian team but also the people who support India. The song released on Wednesday and has been hitting all over the social media. The song was shot in Chandigarh and at a few locations of other states too so as to give the song a religious feeling.

Daler Mehndi has made India proud by not only his contribution towards Indian music industry but also by stepping ahead and getting nominated as the brand ambassador of World Book of Records, London which is indeed a proud moment for every Indian.

The legendary singer said, "I always try my best to deliver something different which touches the feeling of every individual be it an elder or a younger one. This time I made a song for my mother 'India' as whenever world cup come heartbeat of every Indian supporter starts beating fast while watching the match. So this is a tribute from my side for the Nation."

"I was offered 'World Cup Hamara Hai' by Ziiki Media and as I heard it i couldn't say no to it. I am a cricket fan too so this made me more energetic while I was shooting this song. Moreover, it was lovely working with young lot of Ziiki team which had positive vibe till the time we were shooting."

Music sensation Daler Mehndi has captured audiences with not only his peppy numbers but also with a spirited song for a film Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka. The 'King Of Pop' aka Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi has hit songs like 'Dardi Rab Rab', 'Ho Jayegi Balle Balle', 'Tunak Tunak Tun', and 'Shaa Ra Ra Ra' to name a few to his credits. With foot-tapping number 'Tunak Tunak Tun' he made Bhangra songs popular across the world.

