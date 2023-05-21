Have you heard? Launch of Chhote Nawab

Sara Ali Khan recently revealed that her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan has wrapped the shoot of his debut film. The film titled Sarzameen is directed by Kayoze Irani and produced by Karan Johar

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Launch of Chhote Nawab

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are the ultimate sibling duo that everyone is obsessing over. Their Instagram banter with hilarious ‘knock knock jokes’ and their heartwarming family vacation moments have won the hearts of fans. But hold onto your seats, because Sara just dropped a bombshell in a recent interview at the Cannes Film Festival. She reveals that Chotey Nawab Ibrahim is all set to make his grand entrance into Bollywood as an actor. Ibrahim’s debut film, Sarzameen, apparently features him as a soldier. The film, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, is reportedly being directed by Boman Irani’s son, Kayoze. Sarzameen also stars Kajol and Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. While we knew he was assisting Karan on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, his acting aspirations remained a mystery. But the secret is out now, thanks to none other than Sara herself. She revealed that Ibrahim has already wrapped up shooting for his debut film. “He just finished shooting his first film as an actor, which I can’t believe. Whenever he comes home, whether it is from school or from the shoot, [mom and I] have this extremely loving attitude towards him. That is when I realised, I do have the heart of my mother because we do treat Ibrahim similarly.” While an official announcement is yet to be made, Sara’s proud sister-glee is hard to miss.

Tu tu main main redux

Tu Tu Main Main, the beloved sitcom that aired from 1994 to 2000, charmed millions nationwide with its witty depiction of the complex relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, played by the late Reema Lagoo and Supriya Pilgaonkar respectively. Sachin Pilgaonkar, the show’s actor and director, recently confirmed a new season of the show. Sharing that the team is already in the process of planning the revival, he revealed significant twists in the upcoming season. “Supriya won’t be the daughter-in-law anymore, but the mother-in-law,” he beamed. The veteran actor-director believes that Tu Tu Main Main has etched itself in the hearts of the audience, even after all these years. One hears that the series might star Shriya Pilgaonkar— Sachin and Supriya’s daughter as the bahu. A new team of writers will adapt the show to current times.

Just 18 days

Radhika Madan, Rajat Barmecha and Ayush Mehra’s Kacchey Limbu celebrates the unbreakable bond between siblings, while exploring the challenges of pursuing one’s passion amidst familial expectations. Not many know that first-time director Shubham Yogi wrapped up the film’s shoot in just 18 days. “Since the majority of the story, along with its climactic drama is situated in a housing society compound, we knew we could make haste of the task, if we planned our days well. The mission was to intelligently use the society location by divvying up the day and night hours in the most creative and efficient way,” says Shubham. He added, “Detailed shot breakdowns and days-long workshops with the actors, along with long hours of cricket training, helped us own the Herculean task. Of course, it was my DoP, Piyush Puty who did the heavy lifting on the shoot floor and made sure we make the film look great, while also being swift. This was an experience I don’t think any of us would forget.”

Right this way

With its bold portrayal of Indian politics and Gauri Lankesh’s assassination, Kavitha Lankesh’s acclaimed documentary, Gauri, has sent shockwaves through the industry. As the docu scoops up top honours at the South Asian Film Festival of Montreal, four influential Bollywood producers are vying for the opportunity to bring Gauri’s extraordinary life to the silver screen. Gauri was known for being a critic of right-wing Hindu extremism. Tinseltown is abuzz with speculation as they await the casting coup and the retelling of Gauri’s fearless fight for truth and justice.

Courting romance

Almost four years since The Verdict—State vs Nanavati, Angad Bedi is playing a lawyer again. This time around in A Legal Affair, the official Hindi adaptation of the popular K-drama Suspicious Partner. Karan Darra has helmed the series, also starring Barkha Singh as the leading lady. the series has been extensively shot in Mumbai and Delhi. “A Legal Affair is an intense romantic drama, a genre I haven’t dabbled in before,” says Angad. He adds, “It is kind of tricky since the Korean version is already a hit. So, people have high expectations.”

Ranbir’s new favourite sport

Ranbir Kapoor is known to be an avid football enthusiast. A key player in Bunty Walia’s All Stars Football Club, he has played several matches for different causes. We hear, thanks to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, he has developed a keen interest in golf now. He reportedly indulges in a few rounds of the game whenever he travels abroad. An industry source shares that though the actor had always been curious about golf, he had started practicing it more in the recent months. “Ranbir’s love for sports is well-known. He is excited to improve his golfing skills. While he doesn’t get time to indulge in the game in the city, he is keen to include it in his schedule,” said our informer. The actor is currently working on Animal.

Gal bonding

Courtesy her entrepreneurial ventures and professional commitments, which she juggles while devoting ample time to daughter Raha, Alia Bhatt has a jam-packed schedule. As she gears up for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif, her calendar is bursting at the seams. Undeterred by her packed schedule, Alia is gearing up for a two-week promotional extravaganza for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, alongside actor-producer Gal Gadot. She has reportedly committed to attend red carpet galas, and screenings of the spy thriller. To fulfil them, Alia will take a fortnight off from her commitments in India. As the new face of India abroad, Alia hopes her magnetic charm and undeniable talent will captivate audiences worldwide, cementing her status as a global sensation.