Breaking News
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: IPS officer Quaiser Khalid suspended
Pune car crash: Bombay HC orders to release juvenile from observation home
Mumbai: Body of doc found hanging from fan in family friend's flat
Mumbai: Rs 3 crore fine for fruit market on playground
Mumbai: Mandal demands that Sion bridge be opened for Ganesh processions
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Richa Chadha slams trolls commenting on Sonakshi Sinha Zaheer Iqbals interfaith marriage Buri nazar wale tera muh faltoo

Richa Chadha slams trolls commenting on Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's interfaith marriage: 'Buri nazar wale tera muh faltoo'

Updated on: 25 June,2024 09:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members.

Richa Chadha slams trolls commenting on Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's interfaith marriage: 'Buri nazar wale tera muh faltoo'

Richa Chadha, Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Richa Chadha slams trolls commenting on Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's interfaith marriage: 'Buri nazar wale tera muh faltoo'
x
00:00

‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ actress Sonakshi Sinha slammed trolls commenting on co-star Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s interfaith marriage. Richa herself who is married to Ali Fazal and is expecting her first child, took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note in support of her dear friend. 


Richa wrote, "Dear Sona and Zaheer! I am floored by your simplicity, your commitment to each other, and am so damn happy that you dance to your own tune! didn't get a photo with you cuz you were swamped, but All and I love you, your spirit! (sic). Love you enough to brave crowds in month 9! LOL. You make an amazing Jodi (pair). And burl nazar wale tera muh faltoo. Love you both. Thanks for a GREAT party, and I wish you a lifetime of happiness!!! @aslisona and iamzahero." 



Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members. Richa and Ali were present for the reception that was held at Bastian in Mumbai. Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been dating for the past seven years starred together in the film ‘Double XL’. 

In ‘Heeramandi’ Richa played the role of Lajjo while Sonakshi essayed the role of Fareedan. While Richa’s character dies in the first season, the web series has been renewed for season 2. "In 'Heeramandi 2,' the women now come from Lahore to the film world. They leave Lahore after the partition and most of them settle in the Mumbai film industry or Kolkata film industry. So that journey in the bazaar remains the same. They still have to dance and sing, but this time for the producers and not for the nawabs. So that's the second season we are planning, let's see where it goes," Sanjay Leela Bhansali said in the statement. 

Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi. The series features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. 'Heeramandi' is streaming on Netflix.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

richa chadha sonakshi sinha zaheer iqbal Heeramandi Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK