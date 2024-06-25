Richa Chadha slams trolls commenting on Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's interfaith marriage: 'Buri nazar wale tera muh faltoo'

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members.

Richa Chadha, Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha Pic/Instagram

‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ actress Sonakshi Sinha slammed trolls commenting on co-star Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s interfaith marriage. Richa herself who is married to Ali Fazal and is expecting her first child, took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note in support of her dear friend.

Richa wrote, "Dear Sona and Zaheer! I am floored by your simplicity, your commitment to each other, and am so damn happy that you dance to your own tune! didn't get a photo with you cuz you were swamped, but All and I love you, your spirit! (sic). Love you enough to brave crowds in month 9! LOL. You make an amazing Jodi (pair). And burl nazar wale tera muh faltoo. Love you both. Thanks for a GREAT party, and I wish you a lifetime of happiness!!! @aslisona and iamzahero."

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members. Richa and Ali were present for the reception that was held at Bastian in Mumbai. Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been dating for the past seven years starred together in the film ‘Double XL’.

In ‘Heeramandi’ Richa played the role of Lajjo while Sonakshi essayed the role of Fareedan. While Richa’s character dies in the first season, the web series has been renewed for season 2. "In 'Heeramandi 2,' the women now come from Lahore to the film world. They leave Lahore after the partition and most of them settle in the Mumbai film industry or Kolkata film industry. So that journey in the bazaar remains the same. They still have to dance and sing, but this time for the producers and not for the nawabs. So that's the second season we are planning, let's see where it goes," Sanjay Leela Bhansali said in the statement.

Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi. The series features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. 'Heeramandi' is streaming on Netflix.

(With inputs from ANI)