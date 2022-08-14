Sohum Shah: In my eyes, he is a hero

Sohum, who essays a politician locking horns with his chief minister-wife in Maharani, on how he wasn’t sceptical about playing a grey character

The first season of Maharani focused squarely on Huma Qureshi’s Rani Bharti, a home-maker who is thrust into the seat of power after her chief minister-husband Bhima Bharti—essayed by Sohum Shah—takes ill. In the second edition, Shah promises the audience will see much more of him as his character returns to reclaim his position. “In season one, they have just shown Bhima, but in the second instalment, you will get to see his several emotions. He was uni-dimensional in season one. But now, he is more complex and layered. As an actor, it’s an opportunity of a lifetime to portray a role like this,” says the actor.

Huma Qureshi and Sohum Shah in Maharani

Through the journey of Qureshi’s central character, the SonyLIV offering will look at how the odds are stacked against women who try to rise to a position of power. That the protagonist will have to face more than a few rivals is evident in the teaser that depicts Shah’s character delivering a powerful speech to an assembled crowd as he pledges vengeance on his wife. Did he have apprehensions about playing a grey role? “I was never sceptical about playing a grey shade. As an actor, it’s your job to believe in your character and understand the story. I had several conversations with the writers. So, in my head, Bhima is not negative; he simply functions differently. In my eyes, he is a hero.”

While the show is helmed by Karan Sharma, Subhash Kapoor serves as the creative director. For Shah, it’s a joy to collaborate with Kapoor. “I did this show because I wanted to work with him. I have enjoyed watching his films. When Ship of Theseus [2012] and Jolly LLB [2013] bagged National Awards, we met and instantly connected. Since then, we have been friends. He is a director who likes to listen to his actors.”

