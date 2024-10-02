Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Lady Gagas romantic and low key wedding plans with Michael Polansky revealed

Lady Gaga's romantic and low-key wedding plans with Michael Polansky revealed

Updated on: 03 October,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

She recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and shared how she and her fiancé have some low-key ideas for their big day. 

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky. Pics/AFP, Instagram

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky. Pics/AFP, Instagram

Listen to this article
Lady Gaga's romantic and low-key wedding plans with Michael Polansky revealed
Actor-singer Lady Gaga, whose latest film Joker: Folie a Deux opened at the box-office on Wednesday, has shared the plans of her wedding with Michael Polansky.


She recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and shared how she and her fiancé have some low-key ideas for their big day. 


“We actually talk about going to the courthouse just the two of us and ordering Chinese food”, Gaga told the host, and added, “But knowing me, also, it could become like a circus with unicorns”. 


As per reports, Gaga also revealed the romantic manner in which Polansky popped the question. “He proposed to me right after my birthday,” she said.

