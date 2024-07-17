Netizens are unhappy with Daemon Targaryen's character arc and want to see him back in action, just as in season one.

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen Pic/Instagram

The fifth episode of House of the Dragon season 2 witnessed a very ‘R’ rated incest scene between Daemon Targaryen and his mother Alyssa Targaryen. The catch, however, is that the Pince who calls himself the ‘King’ of lately has been hallucinating since his mother died when he was three years old. This is just one of the elements of Daemon seeing things after he’s claimed Harrenhal.

Netizens are unhappy with his character arc and want to see him back in action, just as in season one. With Queen Rhaenyra dealing with a sexist council, Rhaenys and her dragon Meleys killed in a fight, and an uproar in Kings Landing, Daemon’s absence and lack of hold on himself as well as the happenings around him has infuriated many.

He is also haunted by the fact that he ordered Aegon and Helaena’s son Jaehaerys to be killed. Truly battling his demons wasn’t what the audience wanted to see Daemon do this season. With only three episodes left, fans want him to reunite with his queen and be the powerful duo they always were.

Here are some of the reactions on X.

me: “i hope daemon stops having these hallucinations”



daemon still in harrenhal during tonight’s episode: #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/hGUWSO1tBm — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) July 15, 2024

'House of the Dragon' centers on the Targaryen dynasty, with it set to explore their war of succession - with the show based on parts of George R. R. Martin's book 'Fire & Blood'. The first season of 'House of the Dragon' ended when Princess Rhaenyra gave birth to a stillborn daughter. She was getting crowned queen when she learned that her middle son, Lucerys, had been killed by Aemond Targaryen and his dragon Vhagar.

Season 2 is shorter, unlike the usual 10 episodes. According to 'Deadline', the shorter season was a story-driven decision that would allow HBO to create a long-term plan for the series instead of working season by season.

Based on author Martin's ‘Game of Thrones’ book ‘Fire & Blood,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ follows the Targaryen dynasty in the fictional continent of Westeros. It takes place nearly 200 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’ and about 100 years after the Targaryens united the Seven Kingdoms.

Meanwhile, HBO has greenlit the third part. The network has ordered another season of the Game of Thrones prequel series, though isn't specifying how many episodes, The Hollywood Reporter stated.