From gut health to skincare: Here's a weekly roundup of Mid-day.com’s top features

Our weekly coverage delves into a plethora of subjects from gut health, to trending skincare, and an exclusive interview with queer artist Liactuallee. We’ve curated a list of our features for your Sunday reading

After actress Priyanka Chopra spoke of farting in public, we got an expert to outline the importance of gut health. Our feature for Anxiety Awareness Day is a conversation with a mental health practitioner to describe warning signs of anxiety among children and teenagers and offers strategies for coping with it.

As monsoon showers hit Mumbai, and humidity wreaks havoc on our skin, we spoke to skincare experts to help you along with the ultimate skincare guide. Our coverage also delved into the trending concept of ‘skin minimalism’ with aesthetic dermatologist Dr Akanksha Sanghvi laying down the path to treating our skin with compassion, and kindness.

In our continuation of the Pride Month coverage, Mid-day Online to spoke to queer artist Liactuallee about their latest works on exhibition at Method Art Gallery in Bandra. The visual artist shares why they used crochet and embroidery, and how the artworks aim to challenge the binary ways of thinking and role of colour to depict different emotions. They also dwell into the role of art in representing the marginalised LGBTQIA+ community.

In our weekly series, ‘Shelf Life with Mid-Day’, we cover book shops, reading centres, circulating libraries and spaces that have been preserving the reading culture of Mumbai. This week, we bring to you the story of Dilip Mahindkar who is selling books for Rs 100 at Churchgate’s Flora Fountain.

‘Farted in public’: After Priyanka Chopra’s ‘oops’ moment, understand the importance of gut health

Priyanka Chopra recently spoke of having farted in public. This has made her fans feel connected to her more than ever. While it is absolutely normal for humans to fart at least 20 times a day, farting count above that, however, indicates poor gut health. Photo/iStock

Anxiety Awareness Day: A guide to effectively recognise and address anxiety

A mental health specialist describes warning signs of anxiety among children and teenagers and offers strategies for coping with it. Photo/iStock

Monsoon skincare: Beat the grease with expert beauty tips





Monsoon is around the corner and so is the bad news for skin: Humidity. We have an expert sharing the ultimate monsoon skincare guide to attaining a glowing skin amidst soaring humidity. Photo/iStock

What you need to know about ‘Skinimallism’ and how it can help you achieve your skin goals

There are many skincare trends that have taken over in the last few years, and as more people follow them, there is a need to understand them better. With skinimalism becoming popular to address skin concerns, aesthetic dermatologist Dr Akanksha Sanghvi decodes the trend and shares how kindness and compassion work in skincare. Photo/iStock

Queer artist Liactuallee explores alternate worlds with crochet and embroidery

In their latest series of artworks on exhibition at Method Art Gallery in Bandra, the artist showcases a unique world of colourful organisms taking over the world. In an interview with Mid-day Online, liactuallee delves into their new work, their significance and how art plays a huge role for the LGBTQIA+ community. Photo/Liactuallee

Only Rs 100! This bookseller near Flora Fountain sells popular books cheap

Twenty years ago, Dilip Mahindkar came to Mumbai from Kolhapur to earn a living. Now, situated in Churchgate's Flora Fountain area, books sell like hot cakes. Photo/Nascimento Pinto

