It has been an exciting week with a little of everything that includes food, as people around the world also celebrated World Chocolate Day, along with home décor and health tips

This week has a little bit of everything in food, fashion, health and home decor. Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: Istock/JW Marriott

Listen to this article Monsoon, fashion and food: Explore mid-day.com’s unique features from this week x 00:00

If you love experimenting with your drinks, you will have seen how cocktails with the Goan heritage liquor are getting popular in the neighbouring state. It so happens that there are restaurants in Mumbai also experimenting with it, and we decided to go in search of Feni cocktails and why they are popular. As people around the world also celebrated World Chocolate Day on July 7, Mid-day Online discovered how chocolate is no more limited to desserts but is also being used in savoury dishes and drinks like never before.

As far as food is concerned, it is also important to stay health. Since a lot of us spend a lot of time in office, we tend to consume a lot of food there. Instead of eating unhealthy food, experts and chefs share how you can make the switch to delicious yet nutritious food easily without a problem to remain healthy. On the health and fitness note, we deep-dived into Tourette’s Syndrome since Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi recently lost his voice on stage at the Glastonbury Festival 2023. Soon after, he announced his break from live performances to deal with the effects of Tourette’s Syndrome. But what really is Tourette’s Syndrome, and how to people around help those with it? Experts tell you more.

ADVERTISEMENT

The monsoon season highlights why we have to take care of our houses to avoid seepage that can often make our homes look bad. However, it can be solved, and experts tell you just how to do it. Last but not the least, even as the rains may bring with it dampness, there is a need for colour. With celebrities already stepping out with colourful outfits, experts suggest tips on how to ace the fashion game.

Here is the entire list of features from this week:



Feni flavours: How more Indian restaurants are experimenting with Goan spirit

Recently two Mumbai restaurants introduced cocktails with Feni beyond the summer season. There have been more in Goa, who are experimenting with the Goan heritage drink like never before. Bartenders and mixologists tell us what makes them use Feni in cocktails and what has led to more people exploring with it



Read more



Tourette’s Syndrome: All you need to know about the neurological condition that made Lewis Capaldi struggle with his set at Glastonbury Festival 2023

Recently, Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi was unable to complete his set at Glastonbury Festival as he lost his voice. A few days later, the singer said he was taking time off to adjust to the impact of Tourette’s Syndrome on him mentally and physically. Experts delve into the neurological condition and how it affects people

Read more



Want to up your monsoon fashion game? Here’s an easy styling guide

Recently, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone was seen sporting a super-flowy printed Co-ord looking monsoon-ready. This had us looking for the best monsoon fashion tips to ace Mumbai rains fashionably. A style guide crafted by experts is sure to up your fashion game this season



Read more

Love rains, but hate seepage? Expert tips to prevent dampness in homes

Stone and fenestration experts lay down a comprehensive guide to safeguard home interiors against the woes of dampness

Read more



Chocolate sushi to Smoked Chocolate Martini: How Mumbai restaurants are innovating with chocolate in dishes and drinks

As people celebrate World Chocolate Day around the globe, there is a lot happening in Mumbai. Apart from chocolate being used in desserts, more chefs and mixologists are experimenting with it in savoury dishes and drinks, and they tell us why and what fascinates them most about it



Read more



How switching to healthy snacks at workplace can boost productivity

Feeling hungry constantly at workplace has become a normal occurrence. Many employees munch on unhealthy snacks when hungry whilst looking for healthy alternatives. Expert asserts that salads are a great solution and chefs share easy salads recipe that can be carried at work



Read more