Railway stations in Prayagraj adorned with cultural artworks ahead of Mahakumbh 2025

Updated on: 07 January,2025 03:33 PM IST  |  Prayagraj
PTI |

The artworks showcase themes such as the Ramayana, Krishna Leela, Lord Buddha, devotion to Lord Shiva, Ganga Aarti and women empowerment

A woman walks past a wall mural, ahead of Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj (Representational Image/AFP)

To provide an ethereal experience to pilgrims arriving for Maha Kumbh Mela via rail, the Indian Railways has transformed all stations in Prayagraj into stunning centres of art and culture under the 'Paint My City' initiative.


According to North Central Railway, the walls of major stations including Prayagraj Junction, Naini Junction, Phaphamau, Prayag Junction, Jhunsi, Rambagh, Chheoki, Prayagraj Sangam and Subedarganj now display exquisite art works depicting Hindu mythology and Indian traditions.


"The art works showcase themes such as the Ramayana, Krishna Leela, Lord Buddha, devotion to Lord Shiva, Ganga Aarti and women empowerment, introducing pilgrims and tourists to the cultural and spiritual heritage of Prayagraj," it said in a statement.


This initiative is not limited to beautification but also reflects the historical and cultural traditions of Prayagraj, it said.

"The art works illustrate the legacy of sages, the guru-disciple tradition and the significance of knowledge and sacrifice, highlighting the city's deep spiritual essence," it stated.

