Vishu 2023: Kerala celebrates Malayalam New Year with tradition, good food

Vishu will be celebrated on April 15. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Kerala Hindus are celebrating Vishu, the Malayalam New Year, on April 15.

Vishu is celebrated with traditional rituals, a sumptuous feast, new clothes, and the bursting of firecrackers. As Vishu falls during holiday, children don't have much homework to do. They celebrate Vishu with joy.

As in many other traditional festivals, it is associated with many noble values like togetherness, caring for one another, respect for farming etc.

Vishu is a spring festival and it marks the beginning of a new agricultural cycle in Kerala. Traditionally, farmers pray on Vishu day for abundance in their harvest. Special pujas take place on Vishu day in many temples including the famous Guruvayur and Sabarimala.

On the day of Vishu, many Keralites wake up at dawn and take darshan at 'Vishu Kani' which is a collection of auspicious items (flowers, fruits, vegetables, rice and a small statue of Lord Krishna) along with a Nilavilaku, a lamb. For the Vishu Kani children with their eyes covered with hands are led from their beds towards it by elders. Eyes are opened when they reach the Vishu Kani and have a darshan it.

Another traditional practice on Vishu day is Vishu Kaineettam which is elders giving money to children and others. Vishu Sadhya, sumptuous lunch with traditional kerala dishes, are also one of the essentials. As Vishu is the start of a new year, it also emphasises the importance of reflection and renewal where one assesses their life and makes an amendment if necessary for betterment.

According to one legend, Vishu marks the day when Sun starts again rising in the east after the demon Ravana was killed by Lord Rama. Surya Bhagavan had been, according to the legend, prevented by Ravana from rising in the east. According to another legend Vishu falls on the day when Lord Krishna killed the demon Narakasura.

A day earlier, people in Kerala are seen shopping for the celebration of Vishu. In Kottayam, many people are seen collecting Lord Krishna's statue, and flowers from the Konna tree for Vishu Kani. In the district most of the shops are filled with Lord Krishna statues, there is so wide variety of Krishna statues in shops like small Krishna, Blue Krishna, Krishna and Radha.



