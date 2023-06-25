A lot of people are jumping on the yoga and wellness bandwagon and rightly so for its many benefits, so this week, experts tell you more. Mental health experts also delve into the need to address toxic workplace culture. As the rains are here, your home also takes centre stage as design experts tell you how to protect it this season

This week, there's a mix of health, wellness and home decor for you to choose from. Photo Courtesy: istock

Listen to this article Yoga, monsoon, and toxic work culture: Indulge in these unique features by mid-day.com this week x 00:00

With the growing awareness about yoga and wellness, this week has been exciting because it started with International Day of Yoga 2023. The growing popularity of aerial yoga has seen many people take it up but what is it all about? A city-based yoga trainer delves into the type of yoga, and how it benefits people. The fact that yoga can help combat stress, especially in the fast-paced life that we lead today, means that we will need to understand it a lot more in the future. So, experts dissect how it can help you focus and create a balance between work and wellness.

Then there’s Shinrin-Yoku, a Japanese practice that involves getting immersed in a forested environment. The holistic approach is said to improve mental and physical well-being and experts share how it can help combat stress and hypertension too. Even as stress levels rise, there is an increasing number of people who are at the receiving end of insults that affect them at the workplace, due to a toxic work culture. Experts share how tips on how to recognise and deal with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the monsoon here in Mumbai and cities around India, the need to get our homes monsoon ready is very important. While we may ignore it, not water-proofing it can lead to a lot of problems. Design experts suggest tips on the best way to carry out changes before the rains start in full swing.

Last but not the least, we have an expert guide for beginners on skincare. With so many trends being thrown around in different age groups and circles, it can often get overwhelming, but it shouldn’t be. Experts break down everything you need to know to take better care of your skin.

Here is the complete list of stories from the week:

Shinrin-Yoku: An expert guide to combat mental stress with proven Japanese trick

Shinrin-yoku, also known as forest bathing, is a Japanese practice that involves immersing in a forested environment. The exercise is a holistic approach to improving mental and physical well-being of urban dwellers who undergo high levels of stress and hypertension



Read more



Cool but tough, Aerial yoga is worth trying if you are in mood for some thrill

Aerial yoga offers a unique opportunity to experience a sense of weightlessness and freedom, which can help release physical and mental tension. Ahead of International Day of Yoga 2023, we speak to a certified trainer to know more about this unique form of yoga



Read more



International Day of Yoga 2023: Unleashing the power of yoga to balance work life and wellness

An internal mirror to the mind, yoga is an essential tool to combat the perils of hasty urban life, overstimulation and workplace stress. Experts decode the power of yoga in attaining focus and creating a balance between work and wellness

Read more



Expert shares tips to get your home monsoon ready

The monsoon humidity does not only wreak havoc on your skin but also causes damage to your polished furniture, carpets and more. We asked a design expert for advice on how to make your space more exciting and safeguard your house from moisture



Read more



Toxic work culture: Insulted at the workplace? Experts dissect language, steps to deal with it and need for policy

A Kolkata bank employee was suspended when a video of him insulting his colleagues on a video call went viral. Such behaviour isn't new; however, organisations need to address such behaviours of their employees swiftly, particularly when a research reveals that 48 per cent corporate employees, mostly women, suffer from mental health issues



Read more



A beginner's guide to skincare and makeup for all skin types

Learning to handle cosmetics and skincare may be overwhelming. We’ve experts share some effective tips to get you started



Read more