Aglio e Olio to Bolognese Spaghetti: Relish restaurant-style spaghetti at home with chef-special recipes

Loaded with cheese or simply tossed in some garlic and olive oil, relish restaurant-style spaghetti at home, the way you like it. This dish is hard to resist especially when you have had a tiring day at work. To help you make the perfect spaghetti at home, we have chefs sharing some easy recipes

You can whip up restaurant-style spaghetti at home in no time by just adding in your favourite sauces. Photo Courtesy: SJI Hospitality and Foods Private Limited (Left) /Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach (Right)

Allow garlic to cook well in some extra virgin olive oil, sprinkle some salt, and chilli flakes and add in your cooked spaghetti. Your irresistible lip-smacking dish is ready. Although it might look difficult, preparing spaghetti is simply easy. You can whip up restaurant-style spaghetti at home in no time by just adding in your favourite sauces.



Spaghetti is a versatile dish. It is relished in innumerable variations across the globe. One thing common is its great taste and flavour no matter what sauce is used. It is a comforting food for many and makes for a great meal on days when there is nothing else cooked at home or when there is not much time to prepare any other dish.



If you love indulging in this slurpy and greasy goodness, we have chefs sharing easy restaurant-style recipes of spaghetti that you can prepare at home without much hassle. So pull out your skillet and spatula and dig right in.