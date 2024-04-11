Can’t resist a sinful grilled cheese sandwich? Try these innovative recipes to elevate your taste buds

Is a grilled cheese sandwich your go-to when hunger pangs strike? Elevate the taste of your classic cheese sandwiches with these innovative recipes that promise an unforgettable ‘cheesy’ indulgence

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Cheese paired with any dish – from burgers, and pizzas to pastas and sandwiches – tastes heavenly. A grilled cheese sandwich is the best way to calm the hunger pangs that hit at any hour of the day. The perfectly grilled bread with butter and gooey cheese oozing between the bread slices is a quick, filling snack, not to mention comforting. For this writer, a grilled cheese sandwich is a go-to when she wishes for a break from mundane meals.



The taste of a grilled cheese sandwich is elevated when paired with flavourful dips and other stuffings. One can never run out of ideas to experiment with a classic grilled cheese sandwich. As April 12 is marked as National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, Mid-day.com invited chefs to share innovative recipes that bring a delicious twist to the classic grilled cheese sandwich.



Let’s dig in!



Truffled Mushroom and Fontina Grilled Cheese Sandwich

This recipe takes inspiration from Italian cuisine, known for its rich flavours and high-quality ingredients, to elevate the humble grilled cheese into a gourmet experience. Chef Ravish Mukhri, Ditas, Lower Parel, tells Mid-day.com, “This recipe is shared to inspire home cooks to explore the depths of Italian cuisine within the framework of a beloved comfort food. The use of truffle and Fontina cheese brings a luxurious element to the sandwich, showcasing how simple ingredients can be transformed into an exquisite dish.”



Ingredients:

Ciabatta or sourdough bread - 4 slices

Fontina cheese (grated) - 200 gm

Mixed wild mushrooms (porcini, shiitake, and cremini) - 250 gm

Truffle oil: 2 tbsp

Fresh thyme leaves (chopped) - 1 tbsp

Butter - 2 tbsp

Garlic (minced) - 2 cloves

Olive oil - 1 tbsp

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste