Inspired by European art, the menu features refined flavours and expertly crafted dishes, including modern takes on classic French and Italian influences, all made with fresh, high-quality ingredients, reimagined for the Indian palate

Inspired by European art, the menu features refined flavours and expertly crafted dishes, including modern takes on classic French and Italian influences. Photo Courtesy: Amelia

Step into a world where elegance meets eccentricity. Amelia, the newest culinary gem to grace Bandra Kurla Complex's vibrant food scene. More than a restaurant, it's a space for connection and conversation, where every detail, from the art-inspired décor to the innovative cuisine, tells a story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drawing inspiration from the elegance and spirit of European art, the promoter and founder Geeta Amin, together with investor Deepak Amin and co-founder Timanshu Mokal set out to create a dining experience that would redefine Mumbai's culinary landscape. The result is Amelia—a captivating restaurant that marries classic European flavours with a modern twist, destined to become a must-visit destination in the city.

“The name 'Amelia' resonated with us instantly. It is elegant, playful, and full of character, much like Picasso's muse. We wanted a name that captured the essence of our restaurant: a place where sophistication meets fun. 'Amelia' does just that. It is a name that reflects our vision: a timeless classic with a modern twist,” said Geeta Amin, promoter and co-founder of Amelia.

Inspired by European art, the menu features refined flavours and expertly crafted dishes, including modern takes on classic French and Italian influences, all made with fresh, high-quality ingredients, reimagined for the Indian palate. From the light and refreshing Poached Pear Salad to the indulgent Burrata and Truffle Ravioli and the classic comfort food of Brie and Berry, a timeless combination that never fails to satisfy, the menu offers a diverse range of flavours and textures. Meat lovers can savour the tender New Zealand Lamb Rack, while seafood enthusiasts will delight in the flavorful Amelia's Gambas Cube. For a truly indulgent experience, the Pistachio Decadence is a must-try. This decadent dessert is the perfect way to end a memorable meal.

The star of the show is the pizza menu which features unique creations named after Picasso's famous muses. Savor Sylvette’s Classic, a timeless masterpiece inspired by the serene beauty of the young model Sylvette David. Dora’s Truffle Delight, a luxurious indulgence, pays homage to the enigmatic and passionate Dora Maar. And finally, Jacqueline’s Spicy Kick, a bold and fiery sensation, is a tribute to the vibrant and spirited Jacqueline Roque. Each pizza is a work of art, a fusion of flavours and textures that captures the essence of Picasso’s muses.

Amelia’s cocktail menu is a journey through Europe, a celebration of the continent’s rich history and culture. From classic cocktails with a modern twist to inventive non-alcoholic concoctions, each drink, a masterpiece in its own right, elevates the dining experience. Savour the elegance of the Quarto, a refreshing blend of whisky, melon, ginger honey shrub, and truffle air. For a taste of Dutch history, try the Pineapple Pits, a unique combination of toasted pineapple whisky, thyme rosso, and bitters. Or perhaps indulge in the creamy and complex Creation of Adam, a gin-based cocktail with coconut cream, Campari, and lime. For those seeking a non-alcoholic experience, Amelia offers equally enticing options. The Moldovian Hangover Cure, inspired by traditional remedies, blends Seedlip, lemon juice, and Zeama, while We Believe in Elves, a refreshing beetroot juice and rhubarb shrub-based drink, celebrates Icelandic folklore.

Timanshu Mokal, Co-Founder of Amelia, “The menu at Amelia is a celebration of European cuisine, reimagined for the Indian palate. We've carefully curated a selection of dishes that showcase the best of French and Italian flavours, infused with our signature touch. From our innovative pizzas to our Divine desserts, every dish is a masterpiece. And our cocktail menu? It's a journey through Europe, with each drink telling a unique story. We're excited to share this culinary adventure with our guests.”

The interior design is a harmonious blend of post-modern European elegance and contemporary vibrancy. Inspired by the spirit of Italian hospitality, the space is designed to be both inviting and upscale. Open, communal areas encourage interaction, while the central bar serves as a focal point for social gatherings. The attention to detail is evident in every element, from the hand-painted ceiling lights to the carefully curated art installations by renowned European artists. The play of natural light, filtering through the space throughout the day, creates a dynamic and inviting atmosphere. The overall effect is a sophisticated yet high-energy environment that captures the essence of European dining, making Amelia a destination for both culinary indulgence and social experiences.

Geeta adds, “We wanted to create a space that's both elegant and inviting, a place where people can relax, connect, and indulge. The interior design is inspired by European art and architecture, with a modern twist. The play of light and shadow, the carefully curated art pieces, and the comfortable seating create a warm and inviting atmosphere. We believe that Amelia is not just a restaurant, but a destination.”

Amelia is more than just a restaurant; it’s a cultural experience. It’s a place where art, food, and drinks come together to create unforgettable memories. Whether you're seeking a romantic dinner, a lively evening with friends, or a sophisticated business lunch, Amelia is the perfect destination.

Address: 102, Ground Floor, B Wing, ONE BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051

Phone: 9619221133