New Year's Eve: Enjoy a Mexican feast at Poco Loco in Mumbai with unique-themed parties

If you are looking to celebrate New Year in Mumbai, there are many parties to attend across the city. Among the many, Poco Loco has a unique twist as they bring an anti-party to end 2024 and kick off 2025 with some much-needed chill vibes.

On December 31, they’re hosting the Anti-Party of the Year — think no crowds, no stress, just pure relaxation and good times with your favourite people.

Diners can enjoy some fun games, reconnect with loved ones, and bring in the New Year with great drinks, delicious food, and zero waiting in lines or messy scenes.

And when the clock strikes midnight, if you aren't able to make it, then Poco Loco will host a Hangover Cure Brunch for you to savour.



The Mexican dream menu from heart-warming Mexican Tortilla Soup to a fresh Pesto Veg Fusilli Salad - it’s comfort food at its finest. Next up, diners can dive into the classics like Patatas Bravas, Pollo Picante al Queso, and Empanadas, or indulge in crispy Spinach Croquetas. For the main course, dive into the cheesy goodness of Veg Quesadillas, the crunchy Chimichangas, or the fiery Peri Peri Chicken. Don’t even think about leaving without having a bite of Tres Leches or crispy Churros to finish your day off in sweet bliss.

While you are enjoying the food, there are a lot of cocktails to relish. Sip on a Pomegranate Martini to start, or go wild with the tropical Espuma de Maracujá and Flora Lavanda. For those who like to stick with the classics, Cosmopolitans, Mimosas, and Bellinis are all on offer. But let’s be honest, choosing just one is the real challenge here.

So whether you're winding down after a long year or nursing a hangover or doing both, there are a lot of options to explore in Mumbai.

What: Anti-Party and Hangover Cure Brunch

Where: Poco Loco Tapas & Bar, Khar and Gamdevi

Call: +91 93241 91366 for Khar, +91 9321598326 for Gamdevi