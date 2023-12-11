No-bake cakes: Want to make a cake but don’t have an oven? Indian chefs share easy recipes for the festive season

The festive season brings with it the need to eat a lot of cake. If you have always wanted to bake your own cake but aren’t sure how to go about it, then Indian chefs have a solution. They share recipes for dishes with unique flavours that you can make during Christmas or New Year this time

Chef Nicholas Fernandes, executive pastry chef at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu says you can make a delicious No-Bake Christmas Wreath Cake this festive season. Photo Courtesy: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

You know how almost every person loves eating cake around Christmas and New Year? It’s a ritual that is hard to ignore not only among the Catholic community but people of all faiths. The richness of a delicious plum cake is undeniable and so is that of a blissful mixed fruit cake, along with carrot cake, among many other different kinds of cakes. With the cakes so tempting, one may often want to make their own cakes, especially if you love cooking, but since most cakes need an oven, it may be difficult to make them, if you are an occasional baker or first-time baker.

