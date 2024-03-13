Ramadan 2024: From Chutney Chicken kebab to Chicken Kathi Roll, enjoy delicious food in Vasai under Rs 500

Move over to Mohammed Ali Road if you want to try something new and eat elsewhere this Ramadan in Mumbai. Travel further north and stop over at Vasai for a delicious food walk that ensures loaded kebabs, rolls, rabdi jalebi and lassi too

Take a walk in Vasai to indulge in chicken rolls, jalebi rabdi, chutney chicken kebab and more. Photos Courtesy: Nascimento Pinto for Mid-day

Ramadan gets underway as the holy period of fasting commenced on March 11 earlier this week. As always, many Mumbaikars are looking forward to the food that they will get to enjoy during this time of the year across different hotspots in Mumbai. Most people will plan a trip to Mohammed Ali Road to break their fast or simply enjoy delicious delicacies that are both sweet and savoury and irresistible during this time of the year.