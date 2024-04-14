Each dish in this limited edition menu is expertly paired with a bespoke cocktail. The "Kozara and Kanpai" experience offers a fusion of Japanese small plates (Kozara) and celebratory toasts (Kanpai)

Photo Courtesy: Taki Taki, Lower Parel

Listen to this article Taki Taki launches a Kozara and Kanpai pairing menu for the sakura festival x 00:00

Get ready to embark on a delightful culinary adventure as Taki Taki, Lower Parel, unveils a special pairing menu to celebrate the Sakura Festival. This exquisite collaboration between Chef Bobby Recto and Head Mixologist Bensan Varghese promises a rich symphony of flavours, where meticulously crafted cocktails perfectly complement Chef Bobby's exquisite Japanese creations.

Each dish in this limited edition menu is expertly paired with a bespoke cocktail. The "Kozara and Kanpai" experience offers a fusion of Japanese small plates (Kozara) and celebratory toasts (Kanpai).

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Aamsul Saar to Kokum Hummus: Try these refreshing Kokum-infused drinks and dishes to beat the Mumbai heat

Start with Kimchi Fritters Bruschetta, a delightful combination of Napa cabbage, gochujang, and ricotta cheese, paired with the refreshing Blossom of Sakura cocktail – a mix of Haku Vodka, Ponzu, orange blossom, fresh lime, and simple syrup, adorned with edible flowers. Next, savour the Salmon Tartare, featuring Yuki, scallion, spring onion, and tempura bits, perfectly complemented by the Remongurasu, a vibrant concoction of Haku Vodka, lime, lemongrass rosemary syrup, and jalapeno.

As you progress through the menu, indulge in the Blossom Mushroom Tempura, a delightful combination of zucchini blossom and mixed wild mushrooms, paired with the Matcha Hai – a unique blend of Suntory Toki Whisky, Matcha syrup, lemon, and vegan foam. Following this, the Sudachi Yakitori, featuring Sudachi yoghurt, grilled chicken, lime, and orange, is perfectly complemented by the Tai No Shoga, a distinctive beverage made with Vodka infused with Thai ginger, kaffir leaf, lemon, honey, and ginger ale.

Also Read: Can’t resist a sinful grilled cheese sandwich? Try these innovative recipes to elevate your taste buds

The culinary journey continues with the Tangy Lamb Coin Bao, a flavorful combination of lime coriander, turmeric, and oyster sauce nestled in a bao cup, paired with the Savour de Sakura – a delightful concoction of Haku Vodka, black plum shrub, coconut cream, and sweet basil. For the main course, experience the 48hrs Dry Age Duck, featuring a succulent duck breast with smoked oyster chilli, perfectly complemented by the Umetini, a refreshing mix of Gin, Umeshu, and homemade bitters. Finally, end your journey on a sweet note with the Charred Compressed Watermelon, featuring glazed watermelon, balsamic caviar, and ponzu watermelon pearl, paired with the Sakura Highball – a blend of Suntory Toki Whisky, Umeshu, sparkling watermelon juice, and melon balls.

In addition to the paired menu, Taki Taki also offers a selection of delectable "Kozara Bites" and refreshing "Kanpai Sips" a la carte. Whether you choose the full pairing experience or prefer to create your culinary adventure, Taki Taki promises an unforgettable celebration of the Sakura Festival.

Also Read: Prakash cha sabudana vada to Gomantak chi fish thali: Iconic eateries in Dadar serving authentic Maharashtrian cuisine