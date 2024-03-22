Tattva Bar & Cafe: Unwind and relish comforting food at this newly opened space in Mumbai

At Tattva Bar & Cafe, patrons can relish a variety of dishes from tantalising nibbles like Zucchini Fries and Chicken Croquettes, small plates boasting delicacies like Basil Chicken Tikka, Truffle Edamame Hummus, and Pandan Seabass to large plates such as Chicken Smoked with Rosemary, Cottage Cheese Steak, or Prawns Curry

For those opting for a non-alcoholic delight, the mocktail menu boasts creations like Pop, Kokum, and Neon, offering a refreshing alternative. Photo Courtesy: Tattva Bar and Cafe

Tattva Bar & Cafe opens its doors inviting patrons to indulge in a variety of delicious and comforting flavours from multiple cuisines. Located in Andheri, Mumbai, this contemporary establishment, which celebrates the harmonious interplay of the five elemental forces - earth, wind, water, fire, and space - crafts a special culinary and sensory experience.

This establishment is the brainchild of five maestros in their respective domains – Akanksha Saigal, Nishant Desai, Prajakta Jain, Shraddha Nayak and Varun Sudhakar. Each co-founder has infused their expertise into every aspect of Tattva, crafting a space that is both captivating and transformative.

"In the creation of Tattva Bar & Cafe, we aimed to offer an experience that goes beyond mere dining; it's about celebrating life itself," says Shashank Shetty, Director of Tattva Bar & Cafe. "We're thrilled to finally open our doors and share our vision with the world. "

The culinary adventure at Tattva, curated by Chef Akanksha Saigal, transcends mere sustenance, offering a diverse array of dishes that celebrate the nuances of life. At Tattva Bar & Cafe, patrons can relish a variety of dishes from tantalising nibbles like crispy Zucchini Fries and succulent Chicken Croquettes to small plates boasting delicacies like Basil Chicken Tikka, Truffle Edamame Hummus, and Pandan Seabass.

The large plates such as Chicken Smoked with Rosemary, Cottage Cheese Steak, and Prawn Curry are a flavorful explosion, alongside artisanal clay oven pizzas and pasta, promising culinary revelations in every bite.

The dessert menu designed by Chef Prajakta Jain, inspired by human sins, offers a tantalising array of flavours and textures. Some signature dishes include options like Mirror Mirror (Pride), One Night Stand (Lust), Quite Luxury (Greed), and more, each tempting in its sinful way.

Additionally, Tattava’s innovative cocktail menu has been masterfully designed by Varun Sudhakar from Bar Bundle. Drawing inspiration from the elements of nature, each cocktail is a masterpiece in itself.

From the fiery allure of the Phoenix, infused with smoke and passion, to the refreshing notes of Fluid that transports you to a tropical paradise, every sip is an adventure for the senses. Experience the interstellar beauty of Thanos, the earthy comfort of Penicillin, and the whimsical charm of Umame and Pop Quiz.

For those opting for a non-alcoholic delight, the mocktail menu boasts creations like Pop, Kokum, and Neon, offering a refreshing alternative.

Another highlight of the bar menu is the meticulous techniques employed to create these unparalleled concoctions. From smoking and clarification to shrubs and beyond, each method adds a layer of complexity and depth, elevating the drinking experience to new heights.

The decor by interior designer Nishant Desai and styled by Shraddha Nayak, harmoniously blends the elements of life amidst the rhythmic beats of house music. The wall of human emotions, depicting various emotions like jealousy, greed, love, and more, serves as a thought-provoking backdrop, while the stunning art piece featuring the phases of the moon represents the passage of time, adding a touch of ethereal beauty to the space.

