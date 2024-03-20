As the world celebrates Tiramisu Day on March 21, Indian chefs want you to elevate the classic Italian dessert. They not only want you to add seasonal fruits like mangoes and strawberries, or wine but also convert it into a cake, to give you more than one reason to enjoy it

Representation Pic

Popularly made with ladyfingers dipped in coffee, along with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar and mascarpone and cocoa, the classic tiramisu has come a long way since it was said to be invented in Italy in the 20th century. While some believe the dessert, which means ‘Pick me up’, was first made in Veneto, there are others who believe it originates in Friuli-Venezia Giulia.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!