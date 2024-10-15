9 in 10 Indians believe it's important for their partners to contribute equally when planning for the festive season, with more than half believing it’s a great way to bond

The festive season is here and people are preparing to celebrate wholeheartedly. From cleaning the house to shopping for outfits and household items, from hosting gatherings to cooking unique dishes, this time of the year not only brings festivities but also responsibilities. Traditionally, women were entrusted with most of the responsibilities for festive planning. However, a new survey by dating app Bumble reveals that 9 in 10 (91 per cent) Indians believe equal contributions from their partners in festive season planning is essential.

This reflects a modern perspective on romance, which is grounded in collaboration, and shared roles and responsibilities. The survey was conducted in September 2024, and included a sample of 2004 people in India aged 18-43.

A notable 45 per cent of women feel they shoulder most of the responsibility for organising couple activities during the festive season. However, this sentiment is evolving, with more individuals embracing the idea of shared responsibilities, where both partners have an equal seat at the table. 51 per cent of people are excited about the prospect of both partners equally contributing to festive season activities, viewing it as a great way to bond.

As the focus transitions from traditional roles to a more balanced partnership, the festive mantra is clear: planning together not only enhances the celebrations, but also strengthens the relationship.

Ruchi Ruuh, Bumble’s India Relationship Expert, shares some fun and easy dating tips for new couples to make the most of the festive season, together.

1. Festive market treasure hunts: Looking for a fun way to tackle your festive shopping? With the majority of Indians agreeing that it’s important to share responsibilities during the festive season, why not turn it into a playful scavenger hunt? Head to your local market with a list, give each other a budget and see who can find the quirkiest decorations or sweets. It’s a great way to explore the market together while ticking things off your to-do list.

2. Your own festive traditions: Why not make this festive season uniquely yours? This is the perfect time to put your heads together and blend family customs or even create your own traditions. Light diyas in unexpected spots or get creative with some fusion mithai. It’s all about celebrating together while building new memories you’ll cherish.

3. Festive date night at home: With 56 per cent of Indians preferring to stay close to home during the festive season according to the survey, a cozy night in might be just what you need. Dress up, deck out your space with festive touches and cook a special meal together. Top off the night with a classic Bollywood film on the projector, snuggled up with your favorite treats. It’s the perfect way to celebrate without the hustle and bustle.

4. Festive photoshoot: If you’re determined to be a homebody this season, why not capture the festive fun with a little photoshoot at home? Dress up in your festive best and snap some pics. It’s a great way to make memories together.

