A new introduction to Mumbai’s food-scape combines the croissant and the cookie as a baked dessert. We taste this limited-edition, calorific treat to see if it lives up to the hype

A crookie is a combination of a croissant and a cookie. Pics/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Croissant meets the cookie: Will Mumbai bite into the crookie? x 00:00

Just when croissant lovers, like us, thought they couldn’t possibly get more innovative with the pastry after the recent fervour around sandwich croissants, pinwheel croissants, cruffins (croissant plus muffins) and cronuts (croissant plus donuts), Boulangerie Louvard, a small bakery in Paris, has gone viral on the Internet for introducing the crookie. Naturally, this sinful combination of croissant stuffed and layered with cookie dough is being adapted by enterprising bakeries around the world. Two such eateries in Mumbai — House of Amel and The Sweetish House Mafia — have now joined hands to introduce a limited edition of this dessert for the city’s saccharine-craving foodie.

ADVERTISEMENT

We placed an order to be delivered at our newsroom in Bandra East. Since the pick-up point was The Sweetish Café by The Sweetish House Mafia in Lower Parel, it took nearly an hour to reach its destination. The crookie was mildly warm when it arrived. We heated it for 30 seconds in the microwave before digging into it. While the croissant was not as flaky or pretty-looking as we had imagined, it blended well with the layers of cookie dough on top, and slathered in between the pastry. The dough was loaded with large chunks of choco chips that made the crookie a tad gooey upon heating. Overall, we would have preferred a crunchier croissant because we found the pastry tough to negotiate. Meant strictly for those who love a chocolate and dough overload, fans of savoury croissants should stay away.

At Sweetish Café by The Sweetish House Mafia, Lower Parel.

Log on to Swiggy; Zomato

Cost Rs 280 for one (on Zomato)

Also check out

Crookie by Blue Tokai and Suchali’s Artisan Bakehouse.

Log on to @suchalisartisanbakehouse

Cookie or croissant? Take your pick

Berry, berry good

A good way to beat the summer heat would be to tuck into this decadent, buttery creation topped and filled with raspberry and cream.

At The Lovefools, Ranwar, Bandra West.

Call 9820203360

COST Rs 425

Royally sweet

The pairing of a tiramisu with crispy croissant makes this one for dessert lovers. Watch out for the sugar rush that follows.

At Bluebop Café, Khar West.

Call 8047483415

Cost Rs 315 onwards

Desi at heart

The traditionalists might scoff, but we love the comforting idea of a butter chicken wrapped in a flaky croissant. It is the perfect desi tadka to the European delicacy.

At The Love LLeaf Café, Thane West.

Call 9136097379 (for cost and other details)

A-dough-rable!

If you like the gooey cookie dough better than the final crumbly cookie, we recommend you give this cookie dough pizza a shot. It comes topped with loads of Nutella sauce and a dollop of vanilla ice-cream.

At 145 Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Call 40396632

COST Rs 290

Healthy bites

A healthy ragi and whole wheat base sweetened cookie with jaggery and dark chocolate to level up the flavour.

At House of Cookies, NS Road, Juhu.

Log on to Zomato

Call 9167366770 (Delivery only)

Cost Rs 120

Summer delight

If you are looking for a twist to the flavour of the season, try this croissant stuffed with the deliciousness of sweet mango and cream cheese.

at The Bread Bar, Unit 2, Shah Industrial Estate, Deonar, Chembur. call 8928482554

Cost Rs 275

Go for Mumbai-core

This take on the ubiquitous vada pav and green chutney comes wrapped in a flaky Danish pastry and croissant dough.

At Twenty Seven Bake House, Mahalaxmi; Shop No 3, Videocon Icon Building, Dr Ambedkar Road Bandra West.

Call 9372515271

Cost Rs 200

Loco for choco

How does a giant warm cookie, layered with dark and milk chocolate and topped with two scoops of ice cream sound? Find this Charlie and Chocolate Factory-like dreamy dessert named cookiezza at an eatery in Nariman Point.

At Spesso Gourmet Kitchen, Regent Chambers, Nariman Point.

Call 9167613296

Cost Rs 465

**** Exceptional, *** Excellent, ** very Good, * Good, Average. House of Amel and The Sweetish House Mafia didn’t know it was us. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for meals