As Mumbai’s fleeting winter begins to fade away, it’s time to sample the season’s defining flavour in the strawberry. From desserts to savouries and cocktails, we find some unique dishes plated across the city. Plus, a quick recipe to try at home

Representation pic

Listen to this article Do you love eating strawberries? Try these unique dishes and drinks in Mumbai x 00:00

While they are traditionally not classified by botanists as berries, fans of strawberry do not care. From being a favourite of European royalty in the early 15th century to a Wimbledon tradition in the 20th Century, the little red fruit has come a long way. From tarts to desserts and even chaat, the berry has found its way into the city’s kitchen in diverse forms.

ADVERTISEMENT

We dive into offerings across the city to curate the pick of the bunch.

Coffee tarts



Strawberry mocha

Get some diversity in your morning mocha with this strawberry mocha that has creamy strawberry and espresso.

AT Basque by Brevé, Pearl Haven, Chapel Road, Bandra West.

Call 9082587137

Cost Rs 350

Going gaothan



The gin-based cocktail, Pali

Speaking of cocktails, Pali — named after Bandra’s popular Pali Village — brings together the creaminess of the strawberry yogurt with the sharp Campari and sweet pineapple syrup. Perfect for a playful and interesting evening.

AT Sixteen33, 16th Cross Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

Call 9758999555

Cost Rs 650

Italian surprises



Strawberry cheesecake gelato

Another win for the traditionalists is this creamy cheesecake gelato that comes infused with the tartness of fresh strawberries. A real threat to New Year resolutions all over.

AT Café Frozen Fun, Shyam Kunj, Pali Naka, Bandra West.

Call 9082525976

Cost Rs 220

Meaty goodness



Chicken meatballs in smoky strawberry chipotle

While it may be a humble berry, the strawberry can add some layers to your lunch. Head over to SoBo for a tasting of these chicken meatballs smothered in smoky strawberry chipotle sauce, or give in to the experimental strawberry choco tacos.

AT Poco Loco Tapas and Bar, Kemps Corner, Grant Road West; Khar West.

Call 9321598326 (Grant Road)

Cost Rs 590 (chicken meatballs); Rs 550 (strawberry tacos)

Tart in salad



Carnival kale salad

If you are checking on your calories to keep up with your resolutions, head over to Santacruz for a salad that brings the tart of strawberries and pomelo with the refreshing greens of kale and avocado in a visual delight.

AT Carnival By Tresind, 7th floor, Krishna Curve Building, Santacruz West.

Call 9152100123

Cost Rs 695 onwards

Sweet as a Danish



Strawberry danish

For the traditionalists, this food hub in Colaba is the place to be. Among its many offerings is a delicious strawberry Danish with elderflower cream, strawberry jam and topped off with strawberries for a vibrant finish.

AT Mag St Bread Co, 4, Mandlik Road, Colaba.

Call 7208544366

Cost Rs 350

A berry fizz



Berry sparkle

If you are on the lookout for something to keep the New Year buzz going, try the Berry sparkle — a mix of strawberry gin, elderflower, and sparkling wine. The frosted berry fizz is another gin-based cocktail that comes with a twist of basil and lime to give it added freshness.

AT Via Bombay, Jewel of Chembur, 1st Road, near Natraj Cinema, Chembur.

Call 02267099988

Tomato strawberry chutney

Ingredients

>> 5 tomatoes

>> 5 fresh strawberries

>> 1 tsp black pepper corn

>> 1 whole bay leaf

>> 2 onions

>> 50 ml oil

>> 10 ml red wine vinegar

>> Salt (to taste)

Method

Coarsely chop the tomatoes and strawberries and keep aside in separate bowls. Pour some oil in a pan on medium heat. Sauté bay leaf, khada masala, black pepper corn, and sliced onions. When the onions are golden brown, add the tomatoes. Wait till the tomatoes are half cooked before adding the chopped strawberries. Mash the berries and tomatoes in a pulpy mix as they simmer. Add some red wine vinegar, and salt as per taste. Serve as a condiment.

Recipe courtesy: Chef Sarfaraz Ahmed

A diverse and visual delight

I grew up in Shimla and Himachal Pradesh where the arrival of the strawberries marked the beginning of winter. What fascinates me about it is that it is among the rare fruits that tastes as good as it looks. It can bring a dash of vibrancy and colour, with its Valentine red, to any dish. Though it is often used as a dessert, I love to experiment with it in savoury dishes.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, corporate chef, Tresind Mumbai