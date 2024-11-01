Breaking News
26-year-old held for stealing valuables from cars parked outside clubs, roadside buildings in Mumbai

Updated on: 01 November,2024 06:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

During an operation, Mumbai Police personnel nabbed the thief red-handed when he was attempting to steal from cars parked on Malad Link Road

Pic/Mumbai Police

The Bangur Nagar Police in Mumbai on Wednesday, October 30, apprehended a 26-year-old man for allegedly stealing bags and valuables from cars parked outside clubs and roadside buildings. Following a series of complaints about thefts from parked vehicles in the area, the police set up a trap to nab the thief.


During an operation conducted by Assistant Inspector Sanjay Sarolkar and his team, under the guidance of Zone 11 Deputy Commissioner of Police Anand Bhoite and Senior Inspector Anil Thackeray of Bangur Nagar Police Station, the cops nabbed the thief red-handed when he was attempting to steal from cars parked on Malad Link Road near Goregaon Sports Club in Mumbai.


The accused has been identified as Adnan Bashir Karvekar, alias Siraj alias Khekda, a resident of Kargil Nagar in Malvani's Ambujwadi.


During his interrogation, he allegedly revealed that he had committed similar thefts in Kandivali, Pelhar (under Mira Bhayandar, Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate), LT Marg, and Malad. Four thefts were committed in the Bangur Nagar area alone.

Mumbai Police have recovered valuables and other stolen items from his possession over the past few days. 

