Two pedestrians sustained minor injuries when an unattended BEST bus, with its engine running, began to move forward, suddenly gained momentum, and crashed into a tea stall near Kannamwar Nagar bus depot in Vikhroli East in Mumbai on Saturday.

Sources said that the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus driver had gone to the washroom without applying the parking brake. The police said the BEST bus started to roll down as it was parked on an inclined road.

A team from Vikhroli Police Station arrived at the accident site to take stock of the situation. However, the injured people did not submit a complaint, the police said.

A local source said, “We learnt that the driver had gone to washroom leaving behind the bus’ engine running. He had not applied the parking brake, so the bus started to move forward and crashed into a tea stall.”

The senior inspector of Vikhroli police station, Suryakant Naikwadi, said, “There was no passenger in the bus. Two pedestrians, who got minor bruises, did not submit a complaint. A tea stall got partially damaged and the BEST officials have assured us to get it repaired. The glasses of the BEST bus also got smashed in the accident. No case has been registered in this accident.”

This area of Vikhroli typically sees large crowds of passengers and office-goers trying to catch buses and rickshaws. Additionally, there is a college in the vicinity of this accident site. But since it was a holiday, a major tragedy was averted.

This accident is a stark reminder of the importance of proper vehicle safety checks before leaving a vehicle’s engine running.

Last month, nine people were crushed under the speeding wheels of an uncontrolled BEST bus near Kurla railway station, sparking a massive outcry.