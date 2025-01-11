Breaking News
BMC to develop 53-hectare green space along coastal road
Two held for looting jewellery, cash from senior citizen's home in Vile Parle
Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde meets NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal
Security for cricket matches: BCCI assures HC to pay dues to police in two weeks
Rahul Gandhi gets bail in Veer Savarkar defamation case
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Unattended BEST bus crashes into tea stall in Vikhroli two injured

Unattended BEST bus crashes into tea stall in Vikhroli, two injured

Updated on: 11 January,2025 07:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

The BEST bus driver had gone to the washroom without applying the parking brake. The police said the vehicle started to roll down as it was parked on an inclined road

Unattended BEST bus crashes into tea stall in Vikhroli, two injured

The police said the BEST bus started to roll down as it was parked on an inclined road

Listen to this article
Unattended BEST bus crashes into tea stall in Vikhroli, two injured
x
00:00

Two pedestrians sustained minor injuries when an unattended BEST bus, with its engine running, began to move forward, suddenly gained momentum, and crashed into a tea stall near Kannamwar Nagar bus depot in Vikhroli East in Mumbai on Saturday.


Sources said that the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus driver had gone to the washroom without applying the parking brake. The police said the BEST bus started to roll down as it was parked on an inclined road.


A team from Vikhroli Police Station arrived at the accident site to take stock of the situation. However, the injured people did not submit a complaint, the police said.


A local source said, “We learnt that the driver had gone to washroom leaving behind the bus’ engine running. He had not applied the parking brake, so the bus started to move forward and crashed into a tea stall.”

The senior inspector of Vikhroli police station, Suryakant Naikwadi, said, “There was no passenger in the bus. Two pedestrians, who got minor bruises, did not submit a complaint. A tea stall got partially damaged and the BEST officials have assured us to get it repaired. The glasses of the BEST bus also got smashed in the accident. No case has been registered in this accident.”

This area of Vikhroli typically sees large crowds of passengers and office-goers trying to catch buses and rickshaws. Additionally, there is a college in the vicinity of this accident site. But since it was a holiday, a major tragedy was averted.

This accident is a stark reminder of the importance of proper vehicle safety checks before leaving a vehicle’s engine running.

Last month, nine people were crushed under the speeding wheels of an uncontrolled BEST bus near Kurla railway station, sparking a massive outcry.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bus Accident Accident BEST Bus brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport vikhroli mumbai mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK