Despite delay, Mumbai civic officials say work will be completed by 2025 deadline

The BMC completed assembly of the girder recently. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Carnac bridge girder to be launched in October, says Mumbai civic body x 00:00

The girder launching for the Carnac Bunder Bridge is likely to take place in October, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hopes to get a railway mega block to carry out the work after the monsoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

BMC officials from the bridges department said they had requested the Central Railway (CR) for a 6-hour mega block to launch the girder of the bridge, located between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid Bunder railway station. “Assembly of the girder has been completed. However, we were informed that the railways will not allow mega blocks during the monsoon. We are hoping we will get mega blocks in October,” said an official from the bridges department. CR officials said they have been corresponding with the BMC in this regard.

The assembly of the 70-metre-long and 9.5-metre-wide girder was completed recently and the BMC applied for a mega block a few days ago. The original plan was to launch the girder before the onset of the monsoon this year, while the target to complete the bridge work was set for March 2025. Sources said the work will be completed by 2025.

Meanwhile, the railway authority required the BMC to submit safety documents for the girder. Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner, said, “We are hoping to get permission to launch the girder as early as possible. It will help complete the work of the bridge by March 2025. If the Railway needs any documents, our officials are in touch with them and will provide the necessary documents.”

The 160-year-old Carnac Bunder Bridge was declared dangerous by IIT Bombay, following which the BMC closed the bridge for traffic in September 2022 and dismantled it in November 2022. Work on the bridge started in 2023. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 53 crore.

Due to the absence of this bridge, areas around Mohammad Ali Road and Wadi Bunder have been affected. Also, pedestrian movement has been affected.

The Carnac Bunder area is known for its wholesale market in the city. Reports state that the wholesale market has also been affected due to absence of the bridge as visitors need to take a longer route to reach the area.

Rs 53cr

Estimated cost of the project