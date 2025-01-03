Shinde, who holds the housing and urban development department, also asked officials to clear impediments in the redevelopment of projects in Mumbai which have been stuck for various reasons

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde on Friday directed officials to come up with a 'housing for all' policy within a month to provide durable, affordable and sustainable houses, news agency PTI reported.

Shinde, who holds the housing and urban development portfolio, also asked officials to clear impediments in the redevelopment of housing projects in Mumbai which have been stuck for various reasons.

According to PTI, the Deputy CM said that the state government will build one lakh houses for former mill workers and a tender process for it has been completed.

He directed officials to examine if those mill workers who have shifted to their hometowns can be given a house in their village.

PTI reported that Eknath Shinde said cluster redevelopment will be started in Mumbai, which will enable creation of a significant number of houses.

According to him, Maharashtra will be the first state to have a housing policy for senior citizens.

Eknath Shinde also reviewed the progress of the redevelopment projects at BDD Chawl, Patrachawl, Kamathipura and GTB Nagar as well as the projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Maharashtra received FDI worth Rs 1.13 lakh crore in just six months: Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the state received Rs 1.13 lakh crore foreign direct investment (FDI) in just six months in 2024-25, which is close to what it has received annually over the past four years.

In a post on X, the chief minister said the state received Rs 1,13,236 crore in FDI in the first two quarters of the financial year ending in September 2024.

In 2020-21, the state received Rs 1,19,734-crore FDI, followed by Rs 1,14,964 crore in 2021-22, Rs 1,18,422 crore in 2022-23, and Rs 1,25,101 in 2023-24, PTI reported.

"This means the state received 94.71 per cent of the FDI in six months as to what it received annually on an average in the last four years," Fadnavis wrote in his post.

The CM said he, along with his deputies Shinde and Ajit Pawar and his cabinet colleagues, would ensure the large amount of investments continue.

The sharing of FDI figures comes after an aggressive state election campaign late last year, where the opposition parties accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of diverting investments meant for Maharashtra to other states, particularly Gujarat.

