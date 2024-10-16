The victim was a resident of Palghar district in Maharashtra. The case came to light after he was run over by a goods train going towards JNPT on September 24

Representational pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Man dies by suicide days after he was assaulted for 'stalking' girl; abetment case registered x 00:00

The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against one individual and unspecified others for abetting the suicide of a man, an officer said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim was a resident of Palghar district in Maharashtra. On September 24, he was run over by a goods train going towards Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Thane district, following which the police launched a probe, the officer said.



GRP senior inspector Kiran Undre of Dombivili railway police station said that days before his death, the victim was thrashed in his locality by some people who accused him of stalking a girl. Since then, he had been depressed, the officer stated.



The police have booked a man named Shiva of Chinchoti in Palghar district and some other unidentified persons for pushing the victim to taking the extreme step, the officer added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.