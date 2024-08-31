Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: All lines at Malad station to shift westward; Harbour line services disrupted and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai: All lines at Malad station to shift westward to facilitate new line

In a first-of-its-kind mega rail surgery at Malad, all five Western Railway lines will be shifted westwards starting this weekend to accommodate a new line and boost network capacity. The crucial work also involves creating a new platform at Malad. A ten-hour block will begin at 10 pm on Saturday night. Commuters will be inconvenienced as this will lead to the cancellation of 99 trains, the short termination of 19 trains, and the short origination of 19 trains. Read more.

Mumbai local train update: Harbour line services disrupted after overhead wire breaks

Harbour Line local train services in Mumbai were disrupted due to a broken Overhead Equipment (OHE) between Mankhurd and Vashi railway stations. During this period, passengers were allowed to travel on the Transharbour Line using the same tickets and passes. Read more.

Another assault case filed against Malayalam film actor Jayasurya

Kerala police have registered a second sexual assault case against Malayalam film actor Jayasurya within a span of 48 hours, following a fresh complaint from a woman actor alleging sexual misconduct, in addition to the existing case registered against him on August 28. Read more.

Avani maange more!

The incredible Avani Lekhara became the first Indian to claim successive Paralympic gold medals with a record-shattering top finish in the women’s 10m air rifle (SH1) shooting competition and had a bronze-winning Mona Agarwal for company on the podium in a historic double for the country here on Friday. Winner of the Tokyo Paralympics gold three years back, Avani, 22, shot a superb 249.7 to erase her own Paralympic record of 249.6 set in the Japanese capital three years back. Read more.

Beast ready for battle

He played something of an alpha in his debut film, Gully Boy (2019). Now, Siddhant Chaturvedi is amping it up as he plays an angry young man in Yudhra. Ravi Udyawar’s directorial venture, also starring Malavika Mohanan, tells the story of a man inhabiting rage due to his past traumas. While the script became the foundation to build the character’s mental make-up, sources say Chaturvedi underwent extensive physical training to get the action right. Read more.