All Up and Down Slow line trains will run on the Fast tracks between Goregaon and Borivali during the block period. Some suburban services will also remain cancelled while certain locals will run only up to Goregaon

To carry out the maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of five hours will be taken on the Up and Down Slow lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations from 10 am to 3 pm on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, all Up and Down Slow line trains will run on the Fast lines between Goregaon and Borivali during the block period. Some Up and Down suburban services will also remain cancelled while certain Andheri and Borivali locals will run up to Goregaon station.

During the block period, no trains will travel from Platforms 1, 2, 3 and 4 at Borivali station.

A detailed information about the block is available with the station masters.

FOB at Nalasopara station to remain shut for 45 days

As a part of the station improvement work, the railways has undertaken the work of the elevated deck connecting the south-end bridge and the second foot overbridge from south at Platform 1. As a result of this, the west side staircase landing of the foot overbridge (South-End Mid-Section) on Platform No 1 at Nalasopara station will remain closed for 45 days, starting December 20.

The suburban services on Central Railway's harbour line were affected on the second day in a row on Thursday owing to technical glitches, an official said.

Technical snag at CSMT delays Mumbai local trains

A snag in a Mumbai local train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus around 5.50 pm affected services, leading to delay on the route and overcrowding on trains and at platforms during the evening peak hours, he added.

The train was "non responsive" for almost 25 minutes on platform number 2 at CSMT, he said.

"To compound problems, the Auxiliary Warning System (AWS) of a CSMT-bound train got activated at Sandhurst Road for a few minutes and again near Chunabhatti a couple of times. This resulted in crowding at Kurla, a major station, resulting in hardships to people," the official explained.

On Wednesday afternoon, services on harbour line were affected due to a snag in the track circuit between Panvel and Khandeshwar stations in Navi Mumbai, officials said.

Around 10 lakh passengers use harbour line services. The route is from CSMT to Panvel in Navi Mumbai and till Goregaon on Western Railway.