Bengal police refused to file FIR saying crime happened in Mumbai; victim’s wife later approached local court

The Malwani police in Malad have filed a murder and conspiracy case against four persons from West Bengal based on an FIR registered by the victim’s wife, who alleged that her husband was killed by them, while the suspects say that the victim died by suicide.

The case stems from a Zero FIR (FIR that can be filed in any police station, regardless of the place where the crime is committed) filed by the Bengal police in December last year. The case was transferred to the Malwani police in Malad who registered the FIR on January 7.

The victim’s wife, 25, a resident of Bengal’s Medinipur district, had approached the local police on November 30, 2024, complaining that her husband, a sweets maker, was taken to Mumbai by four persons whom she identified as Nimay Singh, Mayarani Singh, Bapi Singh, and Lochan Singh, for work during the Diwali festival.

The woman claimed that she last spoke with her husband on October 18, and everything seemed fine. However, on the morning of October 19, Mayarani called her and informed her that her husband had died by suicide. According to the woman, she requested Mayarani to send her husband’s body to the village, but he said that they have already cremated the body.

Woman approaches court

Sensing something suspicious, she approached the Salboni police station in Bengal on November 30 who denied filing a case as the alleged incident took place in Mumbai. She then reached out to the DCP, West Medinipur, on December 4, but did not receive any response, following which she filed a plea in the court.

Hearing her plea, the local court in the last week of December, 2024, directed the Salboni police station to register a case under sections 103 and 61(2) of the BNS. After the court’s order, a Zero FIR was filed and the case was transferred to Mumbai’s Malwani police.