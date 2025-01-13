Residents left choking and gasping after eight-storey building opposite Infinity Mall brought down with zero norms followed

Screengrabs of a clip shot by a resident of the demolition of the building located in Andheri West’s Sangam Society complex

Andheri West locals residing along P Tandon Marg near Infinity Mall expressed outrage after an eight-storey building was demolished without following the dust-mitigation norms of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), resulting in a sizeable dust storm.

The building, in the Sangam Society complex, is being redeveloped. “With rising AQI numbers and dust pollution going through the roof with unabated violations of norms by developers, the BMC has to make fines steeper so that citizens’ health doesn’t get affected time and again thanks to such developers, said Dhaval Shah, founder of the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association.

“Builders are taking rules very lightly as fines are extremely low and they can work around the system. We need steep penalties for such offences so that others learn a lesson and stop taking residents for granted,” Karan Jotwani, an Andheri West resident, said.

According to the BMC’s 28-point dust-mitigation guidelines, during the demolition of the structure water should be sprinkled and the construction site should be surrounded by 25-foot-tall tin sheets.

‘We sent team to site’

Chakrapani Alle, assistant municipal commissioner of the K West ward, said, “We had issued a stop-work notice to the builder before the demolition work was started. However, he went ahead with the razing despite this.”

According to Alle, when civic officials came to know about the builder’s plans, a team was sent to the spot and immediately brought the demolition to a halt. “We have also informed the executive engineer of MHADA [Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority] about the development as the building stands on one of its layouts. The BMC will take further action in this matter,” he added.

The BMC has issued a stop-work notice under Section 354A Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act of 1888 to the builder, Veena Developers. According to the notice, during its visit, the BMC team observed that neither had tin sheets been erected nor tarpaulin/green cloth/jute sheets had been used to cover the building. Water sprinkling had not been done and construction debris was not covered. The notice also stated that grinding, cutting, drilling, sawing and trimming work was not carried out in an enclosed area and water sprinklers and fogging weren’t being carried out during the demolition.

Haresh Sanghvi, chairman of the Veena Developers, did not respond to calls and messages by press time.

BMC action

The civic body has implemented Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) regulations to control dust and pollution levels in the city and suburbs and has issued stop-work notices to construction sites in Byculla and Borivli East after high AQI levels were recorded there. Key measures to mitigate dust pollution during the demolition of buildings include installing water spraying systems; covering exposed areas with tarpaulin; using specialised demolition techniques such as controlled dismantling and wetting debris before removal; conducting regular site clean-ups and proper waste disposal; perimeter fencing; and monitoring air quality during demolition activities—all while considering weather conditions and ensuring workers don appropriate personal protective equipment.

