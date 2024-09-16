The biker lost balance and the motorcycle crashed after a speeding car brushed past in a bid to overtake

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Teen pillion rider dies in road mishap at Dahisar x 00:00

A 17-year-old pillion rider was killed in a hit-and-run incident at Dahisar on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Aditya Velankar, a student at Thakur College. Aditya was on his way from Dahisar to Kandivli when an unidentified speeding car brushed past the motorcycle. The impact caused Aditya to fall off the bike and his head hit the road resulting in fatal injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Dahisar police, the accident occurred on Saturday at 4 pm near Shailendra High School under the Western Express Highway flyover at Dahisar. The motorcycle rider, Karan Rajput, who also sustained injuries, told the police that he resides in Kandivali East. Rajput’s father works as a delivery man for an online food app, while his mother is employed at a private firm. Rajput, also a student of Thakur College, was friends with Aditya and Piyush Shukla.

On the day of the accident, Rajput invited Aditya and Shukla to accompany him to a garage in Dahisar to purchase bike accessories. After visiting the garage, the trio was returning home. Rajput and Aditya were riding on one motorcycle, while Shukla followed on another. Rajput recounted to the police that as they were riding under the highway flyover, a white car overtook them without warning, brushing against their motorcycle. The sudden manoeuvre caused Rajput to lose control of his bike.

“The bike skidded due to the impact. I fell to the left, while Aditya was thrown to the right. When I got up to check on Aditya, I saw him bleeding from his nose and head. The car driver fled the scene without stopping to help,” said Rajput in his statement given to the police. Passersby and friends rushed Aditya to Seven Star Hospital in Kandivli, where the doctor pronounced him as brought dead, he said.

The Dahisar police booked the unidentified car driver for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 106(1) and Sections 134 and 184 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rash and negligent driving. "We are currently tracing the car driver with the help of CCTV footage," said a police officer from Dahisar police station.