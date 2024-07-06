Politicians catch cricket fever: Maharashtra govt honours Rohit Sharma & team

Rohit Sharma, 3 others felicitated for WC win, the function was a first of its kind to honour athletes in the Central Hall of Vidhan Bhavan

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and cricketers Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dubey and Yashasvi Jaiswal were honored at Vidhan Bhawan along with bowling coach Paras Mhambrey. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Team India captain Rohit Sharma caused a big round of laughter in the Vidhan Bhavan’s Central Hall on Friday when he told his teammate Suryakumar Yadav, albeit in jest, that he would have ‘sat’ him had he dropped that catch.

The remark came at the Maharashtra Government-organised felicitation of the T-20 World Cup team captain Rohit, and three other players from Maharashtra—Yadav, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal, and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey. On the occasion, CM Eknath Shinde, announced on behalf of the state government, a cash award of Rs 11 crore for team India.

Rohit had taken a cue from Yadav, who, when asked by the audience, said that the ball just sat there while he successfully executed that winning catch.

“Surya bolala ball basla. Bare jhale. Nahitar pudhe mich tyala basvila asta (Surya said the ball just sat. Better it did. Otherwise, I would have sat him (out),” said Rohit, in response to the felicitation. The hall erupted in laughter as he continued his speech in chaste Marathi. Rohit and Yadav also thanked Mumbai police for ensuring law and order during Thursday’s victory parade.

Rohit said he was happy to know from the CM that it was a first-of-a-kind function held in honour of athletes in the Central Hall of Vidhan Bhavan. “I’m very happy to hear this and to have come here to witness this. What we saw yesterday too was a dream. We waited 11 years since 2013 to win the World Cup,” he said.

According to Rohit, it wasn’t his or three others’ success. “It didn’t happen because of me or because of us four. It happened because of all the players, coaches, support staff and the Indian people,” he said, adding that he was lucky to have this team under his command. He said that inspired by the love from the country, team India will win more World Cups in the future.

Meanwhile, Shinde said the game of politics was uncertain. “We don’t know who will catch you. We also need to bat very well. Good batting ensures good rating,” he said, while recalling that his team of 50 too had taken some good wickets two years ago.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said he was relieved when the victory parade ended peacefully. “Being home minister, I had my eyes and ears on the parade. Anything untoward could have claimed my wicket,” he said, thanking Mumbai police and the cricket fans.

Fadnavis said that looking at the crowd that attended the victory celebrations/parade, the city needed a much bigger stadium, of at least 1 lakh sitting capacity. He said the CM would extend all help to the Mumbai Cricket Association, and that cricket had brought politically-different people together. “We all have just one expression of happiness today. Thank you. Maharashtra is proud of you,” he said.

Dy CM Ajit Pawar showed he had keen interest in the game. He talked about the final match in detail, and described some exciting moments just like a die-hard cricket fan would. “I hadn’t seen such a huge crowd on Marine Drive in my life. You cricketers made a miracle in the final,” he said.

Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar and deputy chairman of the Legislative Council also spoke, while ruling ministers and Opposition legislators packed the Central Hall.