There were no occupants in the structure, located on a narrow lane at the Janta Market in Turbhe, when a part of it came crashing down in the afternoon

A portion of an old, single-storey building in a bustling marketplace in Navi Mumbai collapsed on Saturday, fire officials said.

There were no occupants in the structure, located on a narrow lane at the Janta Market in Turbhe, when part of the building came crashing down in the afternoon, news agency PTI reported. It is not clear how old the building is.

Civic teams are currently clearing the area to ensure that no one is trapped under the debris, an official said.

“We heard a loud noise. When we went running towards this area, we saw that a portion of the one-storey building had collapsed,” a local vendor said.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has urged locals to avoid the vicinity while efforts are underway to secure the area, PTI reported.

Chhattisgarh: Two killed, several injured in Raipur building collapse

Two people were killed when a portion of an under-construction building collapsed on them in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Saturday evening, police said.

According to officials, several others were injured and required hospitalisation.

“Parts of an under-construction building have collapsed. Two people died in the incident. Several others have sustained injuries and have been admitted to the hospital,” said ASP Lakhan Patel.

“Work is underway to remove the debris... We are further looking into the incident,” added the ASP.

Earlier, the silo structure of a smelting plant at Sargaon in Mungeli district of Chhattisgarh collapsed on Thursday, leaving many injured, news agency ANI reported.

Under-construction structure collapses at station in UP; 3 sustain serious injuries

An under-construction structure collapsed at Kannauj railway station on Saturday, trapping several people, ANI reported.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun confirmed that 23 people were rescued, with 20 sustaining minor injuries and undergoing treatment.

"Work was underway for the new terminal at Kannauj railway station when the under-construction structure collapsed. 23 people were rescued, 20 people received minor injuries, and they are undergoing treatment. Three people are seriously injured and have been referred to Lucknow. Some more people are feared to be trapped," he said.

A rescue operation is currently in progress, ANI reported.

A senior Railways official added that Kannauj is among the stations selected under the Amrit Bharat Yojana, which funds the development of railway stations.

"An under-construction lintel has collapsed here. The administration immediately came into action, and officers from all areas, along with local people, assisted in the rescue work. Further investigation is underway," he said.

