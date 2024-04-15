Thane: Bhayandar butcher held for raping four-year-old girl

A case was registered against the Bhayandar butcher under section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act

A 45-year-old Bhayandar butcher was arrested on Sunday from Mumbai Metropolitan Region for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl, police said, reported news agency PTI.

A case was registered against the Bhayandar butcher under section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said, reported PTI.

Police are investigating the exact sequence of events in the crime.

The accused, who runs a mutton shop, was attacked by local people and his shop was damaged before he was handed over to police, reported PTI.

People gathered outside Navghar police station demanding that the accused man be handed over to them, reported PTI.

Police, however, defused the situation.

In another case, a case was registered on Sunday against five persons for allegedly trafficking a 17-year-old girl from Bangladesh and forcing her into flesh trade in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said, reported PTI.

According to the police, the girl, who was allegedly held captive by one of the accused and managed to escape, was rescued from Bhiwandi on Saturday, reported PTI.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered against five persons, an official said.

The girl was trafficked from Bangladesh along with her mother and aunt with a promise of work at a garment factory in February, the official said, reported PTI.

She was separated from her family members and held captive by the accused in Dombivili town of the district, he said.

The victim was allegedly tortured, repeatedly raped and threatened by the accused, who also forced her into flesh trade, the official said, reported PTI.

The girl managed to escape from captivity in the early hours of Saturday and was spotted by the police in Bhiwandi, he said, adding that no arrests were made so far.

Meanwhile, an unidentified man was found dead with head injuries near a public toilet in Navi Mumbai's Nerul area, police said on Sunday, reported PTI.

A passerby spotted the body of the man, in his mid to late 40s, in the early hours of Saturday, senior inspector Tanaji Bhagat said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)