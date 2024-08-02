The Delhi government-run Asha Kiran Shelter Home in Rohini has reported 25 deaths since February, an official report stated. The highest number of deaths – 14 – have been recorded in July. Of these, eight residents of the shelter house were women

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has said that the families of the victims should be compensated. Pic X

The Delhi government-run Asha Kiran Shelter Home in Rohini has reported 25 deaths since February, an official report stated. The highest number of deaths – 14 – have been recorded in July. Of these, eight residents of the shelter house were women.

The report from the shelter home to the Delhi Government mentioned loose motion and unconsciousness as being the reason behind deaths. The other reasons included mild fever, loose stools and vomiting.

Reacting to the report, Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi said, "Those who live here are abandoned people rescued by the police. Among the 14 people who died in July, one was a child. This is a serious matter and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered to investigate into it. We are waiting for the postmortem report and after 24 hours, the preliminary report of the magisterial inquiry will come out. I assure the people of Delhi that if any death has occurred owing to negligence, the person responsible will not be spared," she added.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday directed for a comprehensive inquiry in the state of affairs of all shelter homes of the Delhi government, including the deaths of the residents of Asha Kiran facility, in three weeks, the Raj Niwas said in a statement.

He has also asked for adequate compensation to be paid to the parents/guardians of the victims, the statement added.

After the deaths came to light, National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma arrived at Asha Kiran Shelter Home.

"Shelters run by the Delhi government have become a death trap for innocent people. Asha Kiran, which has a capacity of 250 people, has 450 people living in it without proper food, water and medicine. Atishi should be made responsible for the contaminated water they are being provided," the NCW Chief said.

"Most of the women who died in Asha Kiran Shelter home run by the Delhi government were under 40. Young lives are lost because of the sheer negligence of the Delhi Government. Who is responsible for these deaths @AtishiAAP?" she tweeted later.

Former Delhi Women’s Commission chief Swati Maliwal has alleged that despite raising the issue with the government, no action has been taken over the problems in Asha Kiran. Maliwal added that she will raise the issue in the Parliament.

