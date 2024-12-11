Meanwhile, air quality in Delhi remained in the poor category on Wednesday morning, even as the readings were closer to the moderate range

The national capital on Wednesday recorded the lowest minimum temperature of this winter season so far with the mercury dropping sharply to 4.9 degrees Celsius compared to 8 degrees Celsius the previous day.

"The minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius reported over Safdarjung is the lowest minimum of this winter season. The same minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius was reported last year also, on 15th December," the Indian Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity level at 8.30 am stood at 64 per cent while the mercury is expected to settle around 23 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, air quality in Delhi remained in the poor category on Wednesday morning, even as the readings were closer to the moderate range.

The city's AQI stood at 207 at 8 am, down from 223 recorded a day earlier.

AQI in some areas was recorded as 'poor.' Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 218, 227 in Ashok Vihar, 250 at Dwarka and 218 at the IGI airport. Some areas recorded 'moderate'. Aya Nagar's AQI was 148, 187 at Burari Crossing, 181 at Chandni Chowk and 165 at DTU, as per CPCB data.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', between 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', between 101 and 200 as 'moderate', between 201 and 300 as 'poor', between 301 and 400 'very poor', and above 400 as 'severe' as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Out of the 39 monitoring stations, only RK Puram recorded air quality in the 'severe' category.

Twenty-three stations reported 'poor' air quality, while the remaining were in the 'moderate' category, according to the Sameer app which provides hourly data.

On Tuesday, the AQI measured in the city was 224 at 8 am, as per CPCB.On Monday, the air quality in the national capital was recorded as 'poor', with a thin layer of smog covering parts of the metropolitan city and limiting visibility.

The AQI in Delhi was recorded at 231 as of 8 am on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI for Alipur was recorded as 239, Anandpur 276, Ashok Vihar 254, Bawana 280, Burari Crossing 220, CRRI Mathura Road 152, DTU 196, Dwarka Sector 8 291, ITO 242, Lodhi Road 154, Mundka 315, Narela 249, North Campus 209, Pusa 170, Vivek Vihar 230.

