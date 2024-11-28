The Delhi Police received reports about the manhandling of the ED team and promptly dispatched the Kapashera Station House Officer (SHO) along with additional staff to the scene

Broken furniture is seen inside the premises of a farmhouse at Bijwasan area where an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was allegedly attacked during searches in a cyber fraud linked money laundering case in New Delhi. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article Delhi: ED team conducting raids in cyber crime case attacked, one detained x 00:00

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team conducting searches related to a money laundering case linked to cyber fraud was reportedly attacked at a farmhouse in Delhi on Thursday, resulting in one officer sustaining minor injuries. A person has been detained by the officials in connection with the matter, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED team, led by Enforcement Officer Suraj Yadav in the Bijwasan area of the national capital, was executing a raid at a farmhouse owned by chartered accountant Ashok Kumar Sharma when the attack took place.

Following the incident, the ED filed a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the altercation. Despite the injury, the officer continued the search after he was given first aid.

The Delhi Police received reports about the manhandling of the ED team and promptly dispatched the Kapashera Station House Officer (SHO) along with additional staff to the scene.

Notably, two female officers from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were also part of the raiding team.

In connection with the attack, Yash, a relative of farmhouse owner Ashok Kumar Sharma, has been detained for questioning. Both Sharma and Yash are alleged to have played roles in the assault on the ED personnel.

Ashok Kumar Sharma, who is a chartered accountant (CA) by profession, owns the farmhouse.

"Yash, who is relative of Sharma, has been apprehended in connection with the attack and is being further interrogated," police said.

The ongoing investigation is part of a broader inquiry into the PYYPL app, which has been linked to various cyber crimes, including phishing scams, QR code frauds, and fake part-time job schemes that have deceived numerous victims.

The search operations were launched in Delhi after the ED got inputs from the I4C and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), stated PTI.

Sources indicate that proceeds from these cybercrimes were funneled through approximately 15,000 'mule' accounts, and withdrawn using debit and credit cards.

This illicit money was reportedly transferred to virtual accounts on the UAE-based Pyypl payment aggregator, which was subsequently used to purchase cryptocurrency.

The operation is believed to involve several chartered accountants coordinating the fraudulent activities.

Investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the network involved in these frauds.

(With inputs from PTI)