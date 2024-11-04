The BJP received a boost on Sunday when Mandal Murmu, who had previously supported JMM leader Hemant Soren's candidacy, joined the party, ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024. After joining BJP, Murmu pledged to address demographic changes in the Santhal Pargana region

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, who is leading the BJP's election efforts in Jharkhand, expressed confidence on Monday about the party's prospects in the upcoming state assembly elections, reported news agency ANI.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Local residents united to support BJP

Speaking to party workers in Khijri, Chauhan claimed that local residents are united in their support for the BJP, viewing the party as key to the state's development, security, and job creation.

Speaking to party workers in Khijri, the Union Minister said, "The people of Khijri have taken the resolution to save Jharkhand's 'mati, beti, and roti.' Everyone has unitedly decided to make BJP win so development will take place...infiltrators can be thrown out, youths can get jobs...law and order situation can be improved...we will win all the seats in Jharkhand."

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Shehzad Poonawalla criticises JMM-Congress alliance

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday criticised the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress alliance, labelling it as the “biggest threat” to the tribal community's welfare and cultural heritage in the state.

"They (people) are supporting BJP as they know that JMM-Congress is the biggest threat to the 'Roti, Beti, Maati, Sanskriti' of the tribal community...The people have seen it happen in the last 5 years. There is an existential threat they are facing, and therefore they have stood up against this kind of JMM 'Jhol, Mafia, and Muslim appeasement' government," Poonawalla told ANI.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Mandal Murmu joins BJP

The BJP received a boost on Sunday when Mandal Murmu, who had previously supported JMM leader Hemant Soren's candidacy, joined the party. After joining BJP, Murmu pledged to address demographic changes in the Santhal Pargana region.

"First of all, I bow before my ancestors...Sidhu-Kanhu, Phulo Jhano sacrificed themselves for this nation...I belong to that family. We will take the initiative regarding the demography in Santhal Pargana," Murmu told reporters.

Mandal Murmu joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister and BJP's Jharkhand election in-charge, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with Assam Chief Minister and BJP co-in-charge of Jharkhand, Himanta Biswa Sarma, stated ANI.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with results to be announced on November 23.

In the 2020 Assembly election in Jharkhand, JMM won 30 seats, BJP won 25 seats, and Congress won 16. In 2014, BJP won 37 seats, JMM won 19 seats, and Congress won only 6 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)