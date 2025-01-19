Maharashtra: Three mowed down by ST bus in Beed; driver apprehended

The accident occurred around 6 am when a group of youngsters were training for police recruitment near Ghodka Rajuri village in Beed taluka, an official said

Three men were mowed down by a state transport bus in Maharashtra's Beed district in the early hours of Sunday, police said, reported news agency PTI.

The accident occurred around 6 am when a group of youngsters were training for police recruitment near Ghodka Rajuri village in Beed taluka, an official said, reported PTI.

He said the bus belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was heading towards Parbhani from Beed when it mowed down the three men training on the roadside, reported PTI.

Two others in the group managed to escape unhurt, he said.

The deceased, Subodh More (20), Virat Ghodke (19) and Om Ghodke (20), were residents of Ghodka Rajuri village, the official said, reported PTI.

The trio died on the spot, and their bodies were taken to the district hospital in Beed for further formalities, he said, adding that the bus driver was apprehended and a case was being registered against him, reported PTI.

Following the accident, angry villagers vandalised the state transport bus and demanded jobs for family members of the deceased men in the state transport department, the official said.

Nine killed, 8 injured in collision between tempo, minivan and stationary bus on Pune-Nashik Highway

At least nine people were killed, including a five-year-old child, and eight others were injured after a tempo collided with their minivan, forcing it to ram into a stationary bus on the Pune-Nashik Highway on Friday, a police official said, reported PTI.

The incident took place near Narayangaon at 9:30 am, he added.

The tempo struck the minivan from behind, causing it to ram into an empty ST bus parked on the side of the road, the official said.

"The impact of the collision was so severe that nine persons died on the spot," said Pankaj Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural.

Police identified the deceased as Debubai Takalkar (65), driver Vinod Rokade (50), Yuvraj Wavhal (23), Chandrakant Gunjal (50), Geeta Gaware (45), Bhau Bade (65), Najma Hanif Shaikh (35), Vashifa Inamdar (5), and Manisha Pacharne (56), reported PTI.

"Eight others sustained minor to moderate injuries and are undergoing treatment. Following the crash, the tempo driver fled the scene. We have registered a case against the unidentified driver of the tempo and bus driver Bhausaheb Jaybhay under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act," a Narayangaon police station official said.

The ST bus driver has been booked since he had parked the vehicle in a dangerous manner, the official said.

Efforts are on to nab the driver of the tempo, the official added.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the incident unfortunate and announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

Vikram Bhor, sarpanch of Junnar tehsil's Kandali village, from where five of the deceased hailed, said everyone was shocked after hearing about the accident.

"Minivan driver Vinod Rokade used to operate the vehicle locally. Bhau Bade was going to Narayangaon to buy medicines. Deceased Manisha Pacharne was a Zilla Parishad school teacher. Yuvraj Wavhal, a 23-year-old youth from a neighbouring village, was preparing for civil services exams," Bhor said, reported PTI.

The distance between Kandali and Narayagaon is 10 kilometres and people use such private vehicles on the route.

(With inputs from PTI)