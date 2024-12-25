Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Cuffe Parade reels from ‘unsavoury activities’; Arrested Babbar Khalsa man worked as a crane operator at Mumbai Metro site and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

A view of Bay View Marina Garden at Cuffe Parade. PIC/DIWAKAR SHARMA

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Mumbai: Cuffe Parade reels from ‘unsavoury activities’

The Cuffe Parade Residents’ Association (CPRA) has raised serious concerns about women’s safety following the growing menace of drug abuse and immoral activities, including prostitution, in the elite residential locality. The residents have alleged that the slum dwellers have damaged the fencing net of Bay View Marina Garden where “cleaning crew members have discovered discarded condoms”, Preeti Bedi, the secretary of the CPRA, told mid-day. Bedi stressed the urgent need of “foot patrolling by the police” at the garden. Read more.

Punjab terror conspiracy case: Arrested Babbar Khalsa man worked as a crane operator at Mumbai Metro site

Jatinder Singh alias Jyoti, a key figure attached to the Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), had been living in Maharashtra Nagar, Mankhurd, for the past three months and was working as a crane operator at an ongoing Metro construction project before being arrested, officials have revealed. His capture, on Monday, has raised serious questions about Mumbai’s security and intelligence mechanisms, as the BKI is known to have links with gangster and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. Read more.

Borivli hawker menace: Will resume services soon on Borivli road cleared of hawkers, says BEST undertaking

The BEST undertaking on Tuesday assured Borivli residents that bus services at Bhaji Market Gully, also known as court lane, in Borivli West would resume soon. The undertaking has stated it would shift to smaller electric or conventional models if the bigger Olectra Greentech buses do not fit on the road. Read more.

Skipper Rohit on a good deck

These are challenging times for Rohit Sharma. His personal form has been anything but inspiring and his fellow batters are locked in a desperate battle with their own selves as much as the opposition bowling. But if Rohit is feeling the heat, there simply is no evidence. Read more.

Welcome To The Jungle: 34 actors of Akshay Kumar-starrer to shoot 3 songs in UAE

Foreign shores are calling the team of Welcome to the Jungle. The ensemble comedy—which boasts 34 actors, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and many more—had gone on floors in Mumbai in April, followed by another marathon schedule in August and September. Now, director Ahmed Khan is gearing up for a 15-day stint in the United Arab Emirates, during which three songs will be canned. Read more.