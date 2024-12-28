Mid-Day Top News at this hour: India bids farewell to Manmohan Singh; Citizens ask why no ‘poor air alerts’ for Mumbai like rain or floods and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Pic/PTI

As Mumbai air quality worsens, citizens ask why no ‘poor air alerts’ like rain or floods

Although the BMC is implementing its Dust Mitigation Plan (DMP) to arrest air pollution levels, its efforts have not borne fruit, as large swathes of Mumbai continue to be blanketed by smog that has severely reduced visibility and pushed air quality indices into unhealthy ranges. As the air quality continues to deteriorate, calls for timely health advisories and alerts have grown louder, with the state government and the civic body facing flak for failing to issue timely warnings to Mumbaikars. Read more.

Dongri: Brave mother and 11-year-old son beat back burglar, foil robbery attempt

A 32-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son bravely thwarted a robbery attempt at their home in the Makhi Manzil building located in Chawl Gali, Dongri. The incident occurred around 11 am on Thursday when a masked man attempted to loot their apartment. According to sources, the robber, wearing a monkey cap, knocked on the door of the family’s eighth-floor apartment. Read more.

Manmohan Singh passes away: India bids farewell to visionary economist

The mortal remains of former prime minister Manmohan Singh were brought to the AICC headquarters on Saturday where top Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi paid their last respects to him. Read more.

Fawad Khan to return to Indian screens with Vaani Kapoor co-starrer 'Abir Gulaal'

Those looking forward to watching Fawad Khan’s The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022) were disappointed when the film’s India release was stalled again this October. But it looks like we’ll see the actor on the big screen in 2025. mid-day has learnt that Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s romantic comedy, Abir Gulaal, has been wrapped up and director Aarti S Bagdi is now readying it for a theatrical release. Read more.

India run out of hope at MCG

A manic 20-minute passage of play late on Friday undid all the good work of the preceding two hours. Consequently, India found themselves in all sorts of trouble after Day Two of the fourth Test, allowing Australia the leeway from which the hosts can now aspire to kick on and grab this five-match series by the scruff of its neck. Read more.