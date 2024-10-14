Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Zeeshan Siddique (right), Bandra East MLA and Baba Siddique’s son. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Was plot to kill Zeeshan also; Markets climb in early trade on positive global trends and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Markets climb in early trade on positive global trends

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Monday helped by buying in banking and financial stocks and amid a positive trend in global equities. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 460.38 points or 0.57 per cent to 81,841.74 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 138.80 points or 0.56 per cent to 25,103.05.

Air India Mumbai-New York flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat

A New York-bound Air India flight carrying 239 passengers from Mumbai was on Monday diverted to the Delhi airport following a security concern arising out of a bomb threat in the aircraft, Delhi officials said. They said all passengers had disembarked and the aircraft was being searched. "The aircraft is currently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew on board," a senior police officer said.

Baba Siddique shot dead: Was plot to kill Zeeshan also?

The killers of Baba Siddique were in Mumbai for over a month, surveying locations associated with Siddique and his son, Zeeshan, before carrying out the shooting at Bandra’s Kherwadi on Saturday evening. Sources said the shooters were instructed to target both Zeeshan and his father. However, on the day of the incident, Zeeshan, who represents the Bandra East Assembly seat, left his Kherwadi office just minutes before his father arrived from a garba event nearby. Read more

Baba Siddique shot dead: NCP leader laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai

Former Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was laid to rest with full state honours at Bada Qabrastan in Marine Lines on Sunday, a day after he was shot dead in Bandra by three assailants. Several NCP leaders, deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, and Praful Patel attended the last rites at Bada Qabrastan. Read More

Mahesh Bhupathi says, ‘Rafael Nadal would have been greatest in doubles too'

While the rest of the world views 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal as one of the best, if not the best singles superstar tennis has ever seen, India’s very own doubles legend Mahesh Bhupathi takes it a notch further, claiming that the Spanish ace could have also been the “world’s best doubles player had he pursued this aspect seriously.” Read more

Citadel-Diana's Matilda De Angelis: ‘Watched Priyanka after I had shot for my Citadel’

“I was over for the London première of Citadel and watched Priyanka Chopra for the first time,” says Italian lead actor, Matilda De Angelis, from Citadel Diana. Which is the Italian extension of the Prime Video multiverse spy-thriller series. Read more