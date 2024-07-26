Breaking News
Mid-day Top News at this hour: Markets rebound after 5-day slump; Benjamin Netanyahu's fiery speech amid protests hits ceasefire talks and more

Updated on: 26 July,2024 09:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Stay informed with the latest developments in nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

Activists burn a puppet of the Israeli PM near the US Capitol on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.


Markets rebound in early trade after five days of slump



The equity market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Friday after staying bearish for the past five straight sessions, helped by value buying at lower levels and rallying in blue-chips Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 235.23 points to 80,275.03 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up 86.6 points to 24,492.70. From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Infosys, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were the biggest gainers.


Thane Raigad locals on edge as rivers swell amid heavy downpour

The heavy rainfall that lashed Thane and Raigad districts from Wednesday night till Thursday has not only caused widespread flooding but also led to the overflowing of rivers and dams, posing a danger to residents. In Badlapur, the Ulhas river has overflown, leaving residents on edge. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been deployed to the city to provide rescue services if needed. Meanwhile, a small bridge in Mahad, Raigad district, has been washed away, rendering it impassable. Read more.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s fiery speech amid protests hits ceasefire talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress in Washington on Wednesday as thousands of protesters gathered near the US Capitol to denounce the war. Netanyahu has signalled that a ceasefire deal could be taking shape after nine months of war, but during his fiery speech to Congress, he vowed to press forward with Israel's war until he achieves “total victory”....Read More

Pavail Gulati: ‘Film explores new dimensions of justice’

Hindi cinema loves its cop stories. From Zanjeer (1973) to Singham (2011), from Sarfarosh (1999) to Mardaani (2014), movie fans have witnessed different shades of on-screen police officers. With Deva, Pavail Gulati joins the ranks of actors who have donned the khaki uniform. Read More.

"We enjoy batting with each other": Shubman Gill on batting with Jaiswal

The picturesque Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will herald the beginning of a new chapter in Indian cricket. Come Saturday, recently appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir will kick off his tenure with the first of three Twenty20 Internationals against Sri Lanka, with Suryakumar Yadav as the captain in the wake of the retirement from international 20-over cricket of Rohit Sharma. India are embarking on a fresh start with former skipper Virat Kohli and seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja too joining Rohit on the T20I sidelines. Read more.

