Imran Khan has claimed that the Prosecutor General of Pakistan admitted to a mistrial in the Toshakhana case, which led to his conviction. He calls it an act of political vengeance and demands accountability from the officials involved

In a statement shared by the incarcerated former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, it was claimed that he and his wife, Bushra Bibi, faced a mistrial in the Toshakhana case. This comes after the Prosecutor General of Pakistan allegedly admitted to the mistake in a High Court hearing.

According to a post from Khan’s official handle on X (formerly Twitter), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party claimed, “After keeping me and my wife in jail for a year, the Prosecutor General has admitted in the High Court that there was a mistrial in the Toshakhana (Gift Repository) case, and that the requirements of justice were not observed."

Khan’s message further emphasised that this mistrial was "an admission of political vengeance" and accused Pakistan’s government machinery, including the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) — the country’s anti-corruption body — of being used for political victimisation. He argued that this raised serious questions about the integrity of Pakistan’s judicial system.

In his statement, Khan called for the resignations of the Chairman of NAB, the Prosecutor General, the investigation officers, and the relevant judges involved in his case. He demanded disciplinary action against those responsible for what he described as politically motivated cases.

“I was sentenced in five frivolous cases in an equally ridiculous manner, and two more bogus trials are being conducted at speed to distract me from the movement for genuine sovereignty, democracy, and the rule of law. But I will continue the fight for the genuine freedom of Pakistanis until the very last drop of my blood,” Khan said in his post.

He also expressed dissatisfaction with the passage of Pakistan’s 26th Constitutional Amendment, which is seen to curb the power of the judiciary in the country. Khan noted that the High Court and the Supreme Court have now become “kangaroo courts,” with their status reduced to that of any government department. He warned that this would only further stifle an already corrupt judicial system.

The former Prime Minister once again called for a nationwide protest on November 24 to demand “genuine freedom, democracy, and the rule of law.”

(With inputs from ANI)